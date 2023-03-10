Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh marry in an intimate ceremony; official wedding video of bride and groom out. Watch

Telugu actor Naresh, who has been in a relationship with actor Pavitra Lokesh for a while, announced in January this year that they’re planning to marry. On Friday, the couple married in an intimate ceremony as Naresh took to Twitter to share their wedding video. Sharing the video, Naresh tweeted, “Seeking your blessings for a lifetime of peace and joy in this new journey for us." Also read: Naresh is ‘getting married soon’ with Pavitra Lokesh, kisses her in announcement video

In the video, Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh are seen performing marriage rituals as per Hindu traditions. While the groom was decked up in a white ethnic outfit, the bride wore a red saree with heavy traditional jewellery. After Naresh tweeted their wedding video, fans wished the couple on the special occasion. Several of their tweets read, “Happy married life”.

However, one user asked if Naresh was setting the right example by marrying again without even being legally divorced from his earlier wife. The Twitter user wrote, “If this is 'real', what message do you want to give to the society as a responsible citizen? You are not legally separated from Ramya Ragupathi. The divorce case is open. I'm sure Ramya can take care of her son and be a proud single parent. You should have waited till your official divorce." A few also wondered if the couple really are married or if all of this is part of some film’s promotional campaign.

Not long ago, Naresh and Pavitra's relationship made headlines, when Naresh’s wife Ramya Raghupathi levelled allegations against him and hurled a slipper at him outside a hotel room, where he was reportedly staying with Pavitra. As per reports, Naresh and Pavitra Lokesh met on the sets of Sammohanam and fell in love. They have worked together in films such as Andaru Bagundali Andula Nenundali, Middle Class Abbayi, Happy Wedding and Ramarao on Duty, among others.

This is Naresh’s fourth marriage, while Pavitra has been divorced once. She was in a live-in relationship with actor Suchendra Prasad till 2018, but they eventually parted ways. Naresh was recently seen in Telugu films such as Ante Sundarainki and Rama Rao on Duty.

