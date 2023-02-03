Nayanthara reveals being asked for ‘favours’ in return for pivotal role in a film; says she denied it 'boldly'

Nayanthara is one of the few actors, who have ruled the Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam film industries at the same time. She is also one of the highest paid actors in the south Indian film industries. Many actors in the Indian film and television industry have shared their experiences with the casting couch, and even Nayanthara experienced it first hand in her early days. She recently made a revelation about it during a media interaction. Also read: Vignesh Shivan, Nayanthara pose with twins Uyir and Ulagam at home during Pongal celebration, fans react

Nayanthara was recently seen in a horror film Connect and will now be seen opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Jawan. Last year, she tied the knot with filmmaker Vignesh Shivan in an intimate ceremony, and a few months later, the couple welcomed twin boys via surrogacy.

In a recent media interaction, Nayanthara revealed how she was once asked for 'favours' if she wanted to bag a pivotal role in the film. She said she refused it ‘boldly’ as knew she would be able to make a mark for herself on the merit of her own talent, as reported by Indianexpress.com.

Last month, the 38-year-old actor said her journey in cinema hasn't been a cakewalk and all the ups and downs have taught her a lot. She told PTI in an interview, "There is so much that I have learnt, so much that I have gone through, but it is all been nice. Whatever mistakes I have made, the good and bad phases (I have been through), everything is good now. It is all a learning experience. It is not easy to be in the industry for 18-19 years, but the audience and God has been kind to me. I feel blessed. I don’t know how to put the whole thing together (in words)."

“If you are honest to your craft, if you do your work well, it works. The audience connects with you, they fall in love with you, they celebrate you, which becomes the biggest joy of life,” she said.

The actor made her film debut with Malayalam film Manassinakkare in 2003. She is known for her performances in films such Sri Rama Rajyam, Chandramukhi, Ghajini, Raja Rani, Aramm, Iru Mugan, and Netrikann.

