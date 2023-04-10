Nayanthara threatens to break a person's phone during her recent temple visit: 'One more time...'

Actor Nayanthara along with her husband-filmmaker Vignesh Shivan visited the Kumbakonam temple a few days ago and performed a pooja on the occasion of Panguni Uthiram. A video clip has surfaced on social media, from their visit, in which Nayanthara can be seen threatening to break a person’s phone who tries to film her. (Also Read | Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan seek blessings at Kumbakonam temple, perform pooja days after revealing sons' faces. Watch)

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan visit Kumbakonam temple.

After praying at the Kumbakonam temple, the couple visited Vignesh Shivan’s ancestral temple where the incident is said to have taken place. As the couple arrived to perform pooja, fans gathered to get a quick glimpse of Nayanthara. Some even started filming the couple.

In the clip, Nayanthara tells the person, "One more time (if you film) and I’ll break your phone." After Nayanthara warns the fan, one of her staff members can be seen requesting the people gathered there to not take out their phones. For the visit, Nayanthara wore a white and blue outfit. Vignesh opted for a blue T-shirt, khaki pants and a white jacket.

Recently, Vignesh Shivn revealed the full names of his twin boys two days after his wife Nayanthara shared the same at an event in Chennai. Along with the names, Vignesh on Instagram also shared a glimpse of the twin boys who rested on Nayanthara’s chest. In his Instagram post, Vignesh revealed the names of his boys in English as well as Tamil.

Vignesh also wrote that the N in the name stands for Nayanthara, whom he described as the best mother in the world. “#Uyir RudroNeel N Shivan #Ulag Daiwik N Shivan. N stands for the best mother in the world #Nayanthara. We are happy & proud to introduce our babies’ names, our blessings and happiness (sic).”

Vignesh Shivn and Nayanthara got married in an intimate ceremony in Chennai last year on June 9. The wedding was attended by their families and a few close friends from the film fraternity. Four months after their wedding, Vignesh announced on Instagram that they have welcomed twin boys through surrogacy.

