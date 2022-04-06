NC22: Naga Chaitanya signs first film after split with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, teams up with Venkat Prabhu

Actor Naga Chaitanya, who was last seen in Telugu romantic comedy Bangarraju, has signed his first film since separation from ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. He has teamed up with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu for a Telugu-Tamil yet-untitled bilingual film which is currently dubbed NC 22. The project, which will also mark Chaitanya’s Tamil debut, had its official launch ceremony on Wednesday. Also Read| Samantha unfollows ex-husband Naga Chaitanya on Instagram, shares cryptic post

Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu took to Twitter to announce the project as he shared a picture from the launch event that was turned into a poster carrying film details. He wrote: “God is kind. With the blessings of almighty and my fans I am happy to announce my next, a bilingual film (Tamil & Telugu) with my brother @chay_akkineni (sic).”

The Twitter page of the production house Srinivasaa Silver Screen shared pictures from the launch ceremony. In the pictures, Naga Chaitanya can be seen wearing blue denim jeans with a blue hoodie. One picture showed him shaking hands with Venkat Prabhu while another showed him receiving flowers from the filmmaker.

Meanwhile, Naga Chaitanya awaits the release of Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he has played a key role. He had joined the team as a replacement for actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play the character. The film, in which he will be seen playing a close friend to Aamir Khan’s character, will mark his Bollywood debut.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the Indian adaptation of Tom Hanks’ Forrest Gump. Naga will be seen playing the character of Benjamin Buford Blue aka Bubba who serves with the title character in the Army. The team, as per reports, shot some crucial war sequences in Ladakh. Naga had joined the team for this schedule, which lasted for 45 days.

Naga also has a project titled Thank You with filmmaker Vikram Kumar in the pipeline. Last year, he was seen in the Telugu romantic drama Love Story, which went on to become one of the biggest hits of his career. The film, directed by Sekhar Kammula, also starred Sai Pallavi.

Samantha and Naga got engaged in a ceremony in Hyderabad in January 2017, and tied the knot in Goa as per Hindu rituals on October 6 that year and then according to Christian customs the following day. They announced their divorce via a joint statement on October 2, 2021.

