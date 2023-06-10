Never Have I Ever's Maitreyi Ramakrishnan responds after Rashmika Mandanna praises her Saami Saami performance. Watch

Never Have I Ever actor Maitreyi Ramakrishnan has reacted after Rashmika Mandanna praised her for dancing to her song Saami Saami from Pushpa. Taking to Twitter, Rashmika shared a fan's tweet along with a clip from the show. The clip is from season four of the Netflix series. (Also Read | Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on recreating Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani)

Maitreyi dances to Saami Saami

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan in Never Have I Ever (L); Rashmika Mandanna in Saami Saami.

In the video, Maitreyi's character Devi opted for a traditional green outfit. She also added flowers to her hair. She arrived with her mother Dr Nalini Vishwakumar (Poorna Jagannathan) at a party but was pulled away by her friend for the performance. As Devi said, "Let's do this", her mother asked, "Hey what are you doing?" Devi responded with a smirk, "You will see."

The song on which Devi performed was the dubbed Tamil version of Saami Saami, as the character is about an Indian- American Tamil girl. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "I am not kidding but I was actually surprised during this scene when the song started playing Allu Arjun mass I was so much overjoyed. #NeverHaveIEverS4 #AlluArjun."

Maitreyi reacted to Rashmika's post.

Rashmika and Maitreyi tweet

Rashmika, sharing the tweet, wrote, "@ramakrishnannn.. stunner! You did sooooo gooooooddddd. (Red heart emoji) sending you full love (red heart emoji)." Later, Maitreyi reacted to Rashmika's post by tweeting, "I will NEVER have imposter syndrome about dancing again. Thank you so much @iamRashmika (loudly crying face and red heart emojis)."

Fans react

Fans praised Rashmika and Maitreyi for the dance performances. A person tweeted, "Was lit (fire emoji) @ramakrishnannn got the moves." Another fan said, "Global crush @iamRashmika." A comment read, "Truly iconic." "Reallyyyyyy? Must watch the season," wrote a Twitter user. "Queen Nationalcrush @iamRashmika global star for a reason. This Pushpa song creates impact only for Rashmika she owned the song," said another fan.

Never Have I Ever

The show is a coming-of-age comedy about the complicated life of a modern-day first-generation Indian American teenage girl. The series stars Maitreyi as Devi, an overachieving high school student who has a short fuse that gets her into difficult situations. Never Have I Ever is created by executive producers, Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher. The final season of Never Have I Ever is touted to be the funniest and wittiest of all seasons and also equally heartwarming. It premiered on Netflix on June 8.

Rashmika's projects

Rashmika recently wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film Tamil-Telugu film Rainbow, helmed by Shantharuban. Dev Mohan will play the male lead in the movie. She will also be seen in the upcoming film Pushpa 2 opposite actor Allu Arjun.

