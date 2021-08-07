Never Have I Ever stars Maitreyi Ramakrishnan on recreating Katrina Kaif's Sheila Ki Jawani

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, who recently joined her Never Have I Ever co-star Richa Moorjani in a performance of Sheila Ki Jawani, said that her 'whole heart was in that dance'.

In an interview, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan and Richa Moorjani spoke about the dance performance, and how they bonded over it.

Maitreyi, who plays the teen protagonist Devi Vishwakumar in the hit Netflix show, told Pinkvilla, "I texted Richa and said I know what I want from you. Just choreograph a dance for us to do. I want to learn to dance. My Name is Sheila. It could be just for us, do it for fun. I just wanted to dance, as a lot of my cousins don’t do that and I know Richa is good at dancing. I am not a dancer but it’s a fun thing to do. I was like Richa can teach me something cool and it will be fun for us to bond over it."

Richa, who plays Devi's cousin Kamala on the show, added, "She texted me and I took it very seriously. I was so impressed by her enthusiasm. I hadn't danced since before COVID and I was really happy she brought this up. It was a chance for us to bond outside the set. We didn’t get to hang out together. So, it was us talking first and then dancing and then talking after. That’s what made it fun."

Sheila Ki Jawani, from the film Tees Maar Khan, was originally picturised on actor Katrina Kaif. It was performed by Sunidhi Chauhan and Vishal Dadlani, with lyrics by Vishal and music by Vishal-Shekhar.

The second season of Never Have I Ever, created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher, debuted in July to positive reviews.