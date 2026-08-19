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Nidhhi Agerwal appears before Enforcement Directorate in alleged illegal betting app case; wears face mask

Niddhi Agerwal was seen arriving at the ED office in Hyderabad, where she was escorted inside the premises with police security.

Published on: Aug 19, 2026, 13:53:30 IST
By Santanu Das
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Actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who was last seen in the Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for questioning, allegedly in connection with an ongoing investigation in a betting app promotion case. (Also read: Rana Daggubati, Prakash Raj among 4 actors summoned by ED in illegal betting app case)

Nidhhi at ED office

Nidhhi Agerwal was recently mobbed by fans at an event for The Raja Saab.
Nidhhi Agerwal was recently mobbed by fans at an event for The Raja Saab.

On Wednesday, she was seen wearing a face mask as she made her way to the ED office in Hyderabad, where she was escorted inside the premises with police security. She refused to interact with the paparazzi. In a video posted by the news agency ANI, Nidhhi was seen getting out of her car as she made her way into the office premises, with a number of police officers around her. This came months after the actress also appeared before the CID in Hyderabad in the matter. She was earlier served a notice for the inquiry.

More about the inquiry

The FIR was filed at the Miyapur Police Station in Hyderabad following a petition by 32-year-old businessman PM Phanindra Sarma.

The complaint, lodged on March 19 last year, alleges a disturbing trend of celebrities and influencers promoting illegal gambling apps that violate the Public Gambling Act of 1867. Sarma claims that during a conversation with youth in his community, he discovered many individuals had been influenced to invest their money in these gambling apps, which were heavily advertised by social media personalities.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court said earlier this month that it will list the pleas for final hearing seeking strict regulation of online and offline betting apps.

(via inputs from ANI)

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Santanu Das

Santanu Das is a Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over 5 years of experience, writing on films, pop culture and film festivals. He has a keen interest in writing about South Asian independent films and has covered several film festivals, including Sundance and CPH: Docx. He also brings a sharp perspective to the monthly column called The Fault in Our Stars, where he writes about a recent film/series and what stops the ‘good’ from becoming ‘great’. A gold medalist from Banaras Hindu University, Santanu completed his postgraduate studies in English from Jadavpur University. He is also a Rotten Tomatoes-certified film critic. When not watching films or speaking to celebrities, Santanu can be found reading a book. Some of his favourite films are Aparajito, Ponyo and The Double Life of Veronique. His favourite books include The Corrections, The God of Small Things and A Room of One's Own. Santanu continues to write passionately about films and celebrity culture. He brings a relatable, as well as critically informed, lens to entertainment and culture for a wide audience. Find him on LinkedIn: santanudasfilm Instagram: @santupecha

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