Nidhhi Agerwal to pair with Pawan Kalyan in Krish Jagarlamudi’s film

Actor Nidhhi Agerwal, who was recently seen in Tamil films Eeswaran and Bhoomi, has been paired opposite Pawan Kalyan in an upcoming Telugu period film, which will be directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.

The makers made the announcement via a poster. It will be the first time Nidhhi will be seen opposite Pawan Kalyan. The project, to be produced by AR Rathnam, will mark the maiden collaboration of Krish and Pawan Kalyan, who has returned to acting after a hiatus of two years.

Krish has completed the script and is currently finalising the rest of the cast and crew. Tipped to be a period drama set in pre-Independent India, the film will feature actors from multiple industries, including Bollywood.

“The plan is to make a pan Indian project. Since Krish is popular in Bollywood, he convinced Pawan Kalyan and the producer with the idea of making the film in multiple languages including Hindi. This is one of the primary reasons why they’re on the verge of signing actors from across industries,” a source had told Hindustan Times.

Apparently, a leading Bollywood actor is being considered for the antagonist’s role. The film will feature two female leads.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan is awaiting the release of his upcoming Telugu film, Vakeel Saab, a remake of Bollywood multiplex hit, Pink. Jointly produced by Boney Kapoor and Dil Raju, Vakeel Saab also stars Nivetha Thomas and Anjali in crucial roles. The Tamil version of Pink, which released last year, starred Ajith in the central role.

Pawan Kalyan recently started shooting for the Telugu remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum. The film also stars Rana Daggubati as one of the leads.

