How Niharika Konidela reacted to wedding rumours of brother Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi

Social media, over the last few days, has been buzzing with reports about actors Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi tying the knot later this year. Now, Varun Tej’s sister Niharika Konidela has reacted to the wedding rumour in a promotional interview ahead of the release of her upcoming Telugu web series, Dead Pixels. Also read: Chiranjeevi’s niece Niharika Konidela unfollows husband Chaitanya on Instagram amid separation rumours

Niharika Konidela was asked about her brother Varun Tej’s wedding rumours in a new interview.

As per multiple reports, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are set to get engaged in June and marry later this year. The two have worked together in two Telugu films, Mister and Antariksham 9000KMPH.

As part of the promotions for the show, Niharika was asked to comment on the rumours surrounding her brother’s marriage. When asked about Varun’s marriage, Niharika neither denied nor confirmed the rumours. She simply said during an interview with Filmy Hunt, “Let’s talk about Dead Pixels.”

Dead Pixels is the Telugu adaptation of a British show of the same name. follows the lives of three friends who are obsessed with a video game named Kingdom Scrolls, and how their virtual life affects their real life and vice versa.

Meanwhile, there are also reports that Niharika is dealing with some issues in her marriage. A few weeks ago, both Niharika and her husband Chaitanya unfollowed each other on Instagram amidst rumours that there’s trouble brewing between the two. As per fresh reports, Niharika has deleted pictures of her husband from her Instagram page.

Chaitanya had deleted pictures with Niharika when he unfollowed her. However, she waited for a few weeks to do the same. Niharika has also deleted her wedding pictures, which were visible on her account till a few weeks ago.

Over the last few months, reports have claimed that the couple has not been on good terms, paving way to rumours that they’re heading towards separation. The couple is yet to officially respond to the reports that have been doing the rounds.

The couple’s 2020 wedding was attended by Telugu cinema’s most popular names such as Chiranjeevi, Pawan Kalyan, Ram Charan and Allu Arjun among many others of the Konidela family. From taking chartered flights to dancing to yesteryear hit songs of Chiranjeevi in the sangeet, it was unarguably one of the biggest wedding ceremonies of the year.

