Not Laal Singh Chaddha or Dobaaraa, Telugu film Karthikeya 2 is ruling Hindi box office right now

It's not Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha or Taapsee Pannu's Dobaaraa that is ruling the Hindi box office right now. Telugu film Karthikeya 2 has emerged as the dark horse, minting ₹2 crore even on its second week, with its Hindi-dubbed version. (Also read: Why Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha flopped: Impact of boycott trend or audience rejecting bad content)

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted fresh figures on Saturday. “#Karthikeya2 #Hindi emerges first choice of moviegoers... Collects more than #LSC (Laal Singh Chaddha) and #RB (Raksha Bandhan) *yesterday* [Fri]... Mass pockets/single screens are super-strong... Will continue to dominate over the weekend... [Week 2] Fri 2.46 cr. Total: ₹ 8.21 cr. #India biz. HINDI version," he wrote.

Karthikeya 2, starring Nikhil in the lead, minted ₹48 crore worldwide in its first week of release. It is directed by Chandoo Mondeti and Anupama Parameswaran played the female lead.

The film collected ₹29.55 crore gross and ₹18.69 crore share in the first week in Telangana and AP. On Thursday, Karthikeya 2 (Hindi) collected ₹1.64 crore while Laal Singh Chaddha collected ₹1.30 crore. Raksha Bandhan movie earned only ₹1 crore.

Rakshan Bandhan earned ₹28 crore at the domestic box office in its first weekend, the makers said Monday. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the family drama was released in theatres on August 11. According to a poster shared by the banner, the film collected ₹28.16 crore in four days at the India box office. "Your love for these siblings has been overwhelming. Witness the heartwarming tale of #RakshaBandhan on the big screens. The movie is in cinemas, book your tickets now," read the caption of the tweet.

Raksha Bandhan follows the story of Lala Kedarnath (Kumar) who is struggling to get his four younger sisters married. The film features Bhumi Pednekar as Kumar's on-screen love interest with Sadia Khateeb, Sahejmeen Kaur, Deepika Khanna and Smrithi Srikanth playing the role of his sisters.

Laal Singh Chaddha is the remake of Forrest Gump, also starring Kareena Kapoor. It has fizzled out in just one week of release. Dobaaraa is Anurag Kashyap's time travel movie that collected ₹72 lakh on Day 1.

