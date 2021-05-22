Noted film publicist BA Raju dies, Tollywood mourns

BA Raju, the noted film publicist and producer of Telugu cinema died early morning on Saturday. His son, Shiva Kumar shared the news on Twitter. Raju had contracted a Covid-19 infection a few weeks ago and was receiving treatment for the same.

According to the reports, he died of a drop in sugar levels followed by a cardiac arrest. The Tollywood industry poured in their condolences on social media. To mourn the death of Raju, Tollywood will not give out any updates about films and the industry.

Tollywood mourns Superhit Babu:

Leading Tollywood celebrities expressed shock and grief at the sudden demise of Raju. Mahesh Babu tweeted, “Not able to process the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. I’ve known him since my childhood. We travelled together for many years and I worked with him very closely."

Jr NTR wrote, “The sudden demise of BA Raju Garu has left me in shock. As one of the most senior film journalists & PRO, he has contributed greatly to the Film Industry. I’ve known him since my earliest days in TFI. It is a huge loss. Praying for strength to his family. Rest in Peace Raju Garu.”

SS Rajamouli said, “Truly shocked by the sudden demise of BA Raju garu. Losing a senior member like him, who has such a vast experience of working as a Film Journalist & PRO for over 1500 movies, is a void that cannot be filled. You’ll be missed. Rest in peace.”

Prabhas expressed shock and tweeted, “Shocked by the sudden demise of senior journalist and PRO #BARaju garu, who was nothing short of a family member to me. I worked with him on many films through my career and will forever cherish the experience. This is a huge loss to TFI. My prayers are with the family.”

Chaitanya and Samantha, the leading couple of Tollywood, remembered Raju as a well-wisher and friend.

Raju worked as a publicist for more than 1000 Telugu movies and has worked with Mahesh Babu, Jr. NTR, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Prabhas and many others. He turned produced several popular films like Premalo Pavani Kalyan, Chantigadu, Premikulu, Lovely and Vaisakham.

Raju is survived by two sons who are also part of the film industry. His elder son B Arun Kumar is working as a VFX artist while the younger one B Shiva Kumar is trying his luck in film direction.