Allu Arjun’s Pushpa joins Ram Charan in inspiring Ganpati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi, fans call it 'Tollywood supremacy'

Days after it was reported that Ram Charan’s look from the blockbuster RRR had inspired Lord Ganesh statues ahead of the festive season, another Telugu star has joined the ranks of inspiration for idols. Allu Arjun’s distinctive look and style from last year’s Pushpa: The Rise has also inspired several Ganpati idols right before the Ganesh Chaturthi festival. Also read: Ram Charan's RRR look inspires Ganpati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi

On Tuesday, fan clubs of the actor shared pictures and videos of a Ganpati statue, where the deity can be seen sitting in a white kurta-pyjama similar to how Arjun wore in the film. The idol also performed Pushpa’s signature hand gesture from the film. Other fan clubs shared other pictures of similar idols inspired by Pushpa’s looks and mannerisms from the film. Ganesh Chaturthi is a popular festival across India, with huge pandals in the state of Maharashtra, from where several of the Pushpa-inspired idols have been reported.

On Monday, fan clubs of Ram Charan and Jr NTR had shared Ganpati idols inspired by their characters from RRR from Delhi and other places. Reacting to the Telugu actors serving as inspirations for the idols in places like Maharashtra and Delhi, one fan wrote on Twitter, “This is Tollywood supremacy.” Another fan praised Arjun’s craze and said, “This is heights of pan-India popularity.”

Incidentally, this is not the a Telugu actor has influenced the design of Ganpati idols for Ganesh Chaturthi. The 2015 film Baahubali: The Beginning also inspired a few Ganpati idols. A scene involving Prabhas carrying a shivling in the film led to many idol makers copying it for Ganpati statues around Ganesh Chaturthi later that year and for the next few years after that.

Pushpa: The Rise is a Telugu film directed by Sukumar, which released in December 2021. The film, which starred Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil, was a great success across India. It’s Hindi-dubbed version alone earned over ₹100 crore and turned Allu Arjun and his character into a household name in the region.

