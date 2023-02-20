NTR 30 event postponed due to death of Jr NTR's cousin Nandamuri Taraka Ratna

Due to the death of Nandamuri Taraka Ratna, the opening ceremony of NTR 30 has been postponed. The event was supposed to be held on February 24, but the death of Jr NTR's cousin Taraka has led to the film event being pushed to a later date. The 39-year-old died on Saturday in a Bengaluru hospital, where he had been admitted after collapsing during a rally in January. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor to make Telugu debut opposite Jr NTR in NTR 30, project to roll in March)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The late actor was the grandson of Telugu actor and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh, NT Rama Rao. He made his film debut with Okato Number Kurraadu (2003) and appeared in many films as the lead actor. He was known for his role as the antagonist in Amaravathi (2009).

Telugu publicist Vamsi Kaka shared on Twitter, "NTR 30 opening ceremony, which was scheduled to happen on February 24 stands postponed due to an unfortunate development in the family of @tarak9999 and @NandamuriKalyan. A new date will be announced at a later point in time."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Jr NTR was present at Taraka's funeral on Monday, where he paid his last respects to his cousin. The actor was accompanied by his brother Kalyanram. They were both dressed in black shirts at the funeral. NTR had even visited the family home to meet with his wife Alekhya Reddy and daughter.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The keenly anticipated NTR 30 sees the actor reunite with filmmaker Koratala Siva after Janatha Garage (2016). It was also reported that actor Janhvi Kapoor is making her Telugu debut with the film. A source had told Hindustan Times, "“It is true that Janhvi has been signed. The makers did have a few options in mind but they eventually went ahead with Janhvi. In a couple of weeks, the team is planning to do a photoshoot with the lead pair. The project will go on the floors next month."

Last month, Jr NTR was in the US with filmmaker SS Rajamouli and actor Ram Charan to promote their Telugu fillm RRR. The film won the Golden Globe for Best Original Song and is also nominated for an Oscar for Best Original Song at the 95th Academy Awards next month. It is expected that RRR team will be attending and NTR and Ram might even perform on the Oscar stage.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.