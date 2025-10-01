OG worldwide box office collection day 6: Pawan Kalyan film crosses ₹275 cr; beats Empuraan, Sitaare Zameen Par lifetime
OG worldwide box office collection has now surpassed the final collections of recent hits like Mohanlal's L2 Empuraan and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par.
OG worldwide box office collection: Pawan Kalyan's OG has continued to chart its way through at the box office in its first week. After an expected dip on its first Monday, the action entertainer held steady on Tuesday, inching closer to the ₹300 crore mark worldwide.
OG movie worldwide collection
OG, which may be Pawan Kalyan's last film for a while, started with a bang, earning over ₹150 crore on its first day (including paid previews). Despite a big dip after that, OG has maintained its hold at the box office, remaining steady from Friday through Sunday, and then over the weekdays. The film has now earned ₹154 crore net ( ₹183 crore gross) in India in six days. Its overseas collections have also crossed $10 million now. This takes the film's total worldwide gross after six days to ₹275 crore, as per trade estimates.
OG is now the highest-grossing Telugu film of the year, having overtaken Venkatesh's Sankranthiki Vasthunam on Monday. With its Tuesday earnings, the film has surpassed a few other recent Indian hits as well. OG's ₹275-crore worldwide haul is now higher than the final collections of Mohanlal's L2: Empuraan ( ₹267 crore) and Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹268 crore). It has now set its sights on Housefull 5 ( ₹ 288 crore) and Malayalam hit, Lokah Chapter 1 ( ₹290 crore and counting).
The film earned an estimated ₹10 crore gross worldwide on Tuesday. If it can maintain its momentum, it should cross ₹300 crore by Friday and eventually look at a good second weekend to break ₹350 crore before the end of its run.
All about OG
Directed by Sujeeth, OG stars Pawan Kalyan as the titular former gangster who returns to Mumbai to take on a new threat, Omi (Emraan Hashmi in his Telugu language debut). The film also stars Priyanka Mohan, Sriya Reddy, Arjun Das, and Prakash Raj.
