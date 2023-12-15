Oh My Baby from Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram criticised by fans; Ramajogayya Sastry reacts

The latest single from Trivikram Srinivas’ Guntur Kaaram, titled Oh My Baby, was released by the filmmakers on Wednesday. Expectations are high on the Mahesh Babu, Sreeleela and Meenakshi Chaudhary-starrer and fans weren’t happy with the song the makers put out. While some were polite in their feedback, many trolled the song’s composer Thaman S and lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry. (Also Read: Allu Arjun, Mahesh Babu, Prabhas meet Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos)

Mahesh Babu and Sreeleela in a still from Guntur Kaaram

Ramajogayya hits back

And it looks like Ramajogayya had had enough because on Thursday evening he went on a tirade against trolls on his X account. He wrote, “Social media is going to dogs. People who don’t know a thing about process think they can comment and judge…with all the intentions of spreading hate…targeting technicians…NO…NOT at all good. (sic)” He also went on to add, “Everyone feels entitled to talk and throw stones. There’s a manner in which feedback must be given. What was missing in the song? We love our work more than you do, don’t talk loosely.”

A screen grab of Ramajogayya Sastry's tweets (X)

Fans react

Fans reacted to his posts, stating that they were allowed to give feedback if they didn’t like the song. One fan wrote, “I may be rare..but ee ramajogayya sasthri lyrics are bad... always,” while another opined, “Enti modern lyrics rasindi ramajogayya aah. Dum masala ki entha Baga lyrics ichado. Deeniki antha chattha ga ichadu. (You call these modern lyrics Ramajogayya? The lyrics of Dum Masala are much better than this.)”

After the trolling reached a crescendo, the lyricist deactivated his X account. A fan called out the trolls for behaving too harshly, writing, “Ramajogayya sastry Twitter DA chesaru anukunta guys malli cheptunna ayana ela rasina ok chesina Director and hero de main mistake. Ivala mana vallu marii harsh ga behave chesaru. (Ramajogayya deactivated his Twitter. No matter how he wrote, it’s the director and hero who are at fault for approving it. Fans have behaved too harshly today.)”

About Guntur Kaaram

Mahesh was last seen on-screen in 2022 for the film Sarkaru Vaari Paata. He began filming for Guntur Kaaram later that year but the film’s cast and crew went through an overhaul. Reports came in of the script being rewritten and Pooja Hegde walked out of the project soon. There were talks of replacing Thaman also at one point, as the filmmakers weren’t happy with the output. The film is now slated for release for Sankranthi 2024. The first single from the film, Dum Masala, was released in November and received good response.

