On World Environment Day, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun bat for greener planet

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Saturday, Telugu stars Allu Arjun and Mahesh Babu took to Twitter and urged people to pick up eco-friendly habits and strive to make the world a better and greener place.

Arjun said let’s all take a pledge to plant more saplings. He even started an initiative and asked his fans to plant saplings and share photos of it on Twitter using the hashtag, GoGreenWithAA.

“This #WorldEnvironmentDay, let us take a pledge to plant more trees, adapt to eco-friendly habits, appreciate what nature does for us, and make our planet a greener place for the next generation. This is a cause that is close to my heart,” Arjun wrote.

He even shared a picture of watering a freshly planted tree in his garden.

“I now ask everyone to take the initiative ahead. Share photo of you planting a sapling and I’ll be resharing some of them. Let us work together to save the planet and #GoGreenWithAA,” he added.

Mahesh Babu, on the other hand, has urged people to save ecosystems that’s on the verge of degradation.

“This #WorldEnvironmentDay pledge to reimagine, recreate and restore ecosystems that are on the verge of further degradation. Let's strive to make our planet greener by the day!,” Mahesh wrote.

On the career-front, Allu Arjun currently awaits the release of upcoming pan-Indian film Pushpa. The film, which is being directed by Sukumar, will mark Arjun’s Bollywood debut as it will be released in Hindi as well.

Mahesh Babu will soon resume work on his upcoming Telugu film Sarkaru Vaari Paata.