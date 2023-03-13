Oscars 2023: Alia Bhatt celebrates RRR song Naatu Naatu's win, Karan Johar says Guneet Monga ‘broke the glass ceiling’

The entire India is celebrating the big win of RRR song Naatu Naatu and Guneet Monga's production The Elephant Whisperers at the Oscars. While Karan Johar congratulated Guneet for ‘breaking the glass ceiling’, Vivek Agnihotri called it the ‘year of Indian cinema’. Also read: Oscars 2023 live updates: Naatu Naatu wins Best Original Song; Kangana Ranaut has a rare praise for Deepika Padukone

Congratulating RRR team, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Exceptional! The popularity of ‘Naatu Naatu’ is global. It will be a song that will be remembered for years to come. Congratulations to @mmkeeravaani, @boselyricist and the entire team for this prestigious honour. India is elated and proud. #Oscars.” He also wrote for The Elephant Whisperers, "Congratulations to @EarthSpectrum, @guneetm and the entire team of ‘The Elephant Whisperers’ for this honour. Their work wonderfully highlights the importance of sustainable development and living in harmony with nature. #Oscars."

Alia Bhatt reacted to Naatu Naatu's win with “Aaaaaaaaaaaaaahhhhh” along with several trumpet blowing emojis. Sharing a picture of Guneet Monga with the trophy, Alia wrote, “Ufff what a visual. Historic! Congratulations Guneet Monga and the whole team @theelephantwhisperers.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar took to his Instagram Stories to share his feelings. He wrote shared a collage of RRR and The Elephant Whisperers and wrote, “Paving the way like legends…so proud and ecstatic…big shoutout to both teams.”

On RRR, he wrote, “Historic! OMG! I was jumping on my bed! So so so proud. MM Keeravani sir, SS Rajamouli sir, Jr NTR and Ram Charan standing ovation for all of you.” Sharing a note for Guneet, he wrote, "Guneet! You did it! So so so proud of you. You created history! Broke the glass ceiling and more than anything else paved the way…applause, respect and many a salute to you!"

Reacting to RRR's winning post, Kangana Ranaut wrote on Twitter, “Congratulations to entire India, movie about suppression, torture, killing, colonisation of Indians based on racial grounds gets appreciated on a world platform, number of Indians died just during one Bengal famine were way more than Jews died during holocaust. Thank team RRR.”

Reacting to Naatu Naatu's win, Samantha Ruth Prabhu tagged RRR team on her Instagram Stories and wrote, “what an incredible moment. Its an Oscar baby!”

Praising Keeravani for his Oscars speech, Boman Irani tweeted, “The best and most innocent acceptance Oscar speech of all time. You stole our hearts #keeravani sir! So proud. #RRR #BESTSONG #Oscar2023 #NaattuNaattu #topoftheworld.”

Ajay Devgn tweeted, “As it is often said, cinema speaks a universal language. Congratulations to the teams of #RRR and #TheElephantWhisperers for their #Oscar wins. It’s a proud moment.”

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri tweeted, “Congratulations @mmkeeravaani @ssrajamouli. For winning Oscars for #NaatuNaatu and making India proud. Wow! Congratulations Director @EarthSpectrum Kartiki Gonsalves @guneetm for winning Best Documentary Short for #TheElephantWhisperers. This is the year of Indian cinema.”

Rana Daggubati shared a video clip from the Oscars ceremony and wrote, “Yaaaaasss. The roar of RRR."

