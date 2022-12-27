Parents-to-be Ram Charan, Upasana thank fans for their love in new post, pose with pet dog. See pic

Ram Charan and Upasana, who are gearing up to become parents soon, on Tuesday took to Instagram to share new pictures as they thanked fans and their well-wishers for all the love they received this year. Posing with their pet dog, Rhyme, their new pictures were showed with love by fans. Also read: Ram Charan, wife Upasana throw lavish Christmas party in Hyderabad; see inside pics, videos

In the pictures, Ram Charan was wearing an all-black outfit, while Upasana is rocking a floral dress. They can be seen posing with their pet dog. Ram Charan and Upasana wrote in the caption, “Grateful for all the love (sic).” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoji on the post. The pictures were taken on Christmas. A comment also read, 'Beautiful photos of a beautiful couple!"

Recently, Ram Charan and Upasana had hosted a mega Christmas bash at their home in Hyderabad. A popular DJ, who played at the event, took to Instagram to share pictures and videos from the grand celebration. He also thanked the couple for giving him an opportunity to play at the extravagant party.

Going by the videos that were shared, the party took place at Ram Charan’s home. Looks like it was a party attended by all the close friends of the couple. DJ Amann Nagpal wrote on Instagram, “Thank you Ram Charan and Upasana for having me last night at your family event (sic).” Amann also shared a picture with Ram Charan, who can be seen in an all-black outfit.

Meanwhile, news of Ram Charan and Upasana becoming parents soon was shared by Chiranjeevi, recently. When Chiranjeevi announced the news, lot of fans wrote that the announcement couldn’t have come at a better time. This June, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their 10 wedding anniversary.

Last week, Upasana took to Instagram to share a picture featuring the most important women in her life and sought their blessings as she prepared to embrace motherhood. In her Instagram post, Upasana wrote, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athame (sic).” In the comments section of the post, actor Sonali Bendre dropped a heart and rainbow emoji.

Ram Charan has collaborated with Shankar for a film, titled RC 15, for the first time. This project, which will be made into three languages and currently dubbed RC 15, will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom. Ram Charan also has a sports-based project with director Buchi Babu Sana in the offing.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.