Pawan Kalyan, ex-wife Renu Desai attend son Akira's high school graduation, pose for pics

Actor Pawan Kalyan and ex-wife Renu Desai were proud parents at their 18-year-old son Akira Nandan’s high school graduation ceremony. Renu took to instagram to share a long post on her son completing high school and how ‘fast’ he has grown up. Akira has been living with his mother, after Pawan Kalyan and Renu got separated. Read more: Pawan Kalyan’s son Akira Nandan shows off his martial arts skills, fan says ‘like father, like son’

On Monday, Renu shared a family photo featuring her with Pawan, and Akira, and wrote a note for her son. Her post read: “An era ends and an era begins. Proud parents of an amazing boy on his graduation day. No more getting ready for school early morning, no more worrying about the bus timing, no more rushing to get the lunch packed on time, no more tuitions, no more PTM, no more school… I have told Akira that his true journey begins now and I hope he finds his own spot in the sunlight without needing the light of his parents. My little baby grew up really fast.”

Renu Desai shared a photo from her son's high school graduation.

Meanwhile, Akira is getting ready for his acting debut. In 2021,in a video clip that surfaced on social media, he was seen showcasing his martial arts skills. Comparing it with a clip from Pawan Kalyan’s film, fans wrote on social media, ‘like father, like son’. Fans were quick to compare Akira’s widely shared video with a clip of Pawan from his movie Komaram Puli. One fan said that the skill runs in his blood. Another fan wrote walking in the footsteps of his father.

Although it has not been officially announced yet, it has been reported that filmmaker Trivikram is planning to launch Akira Nandan in a grand way. Trivikram and Pawan Kalyan are close friends and have worked together in multiple projects, over the years.

Pawan Kalyan is an Indian actor, director, screenwriter, and politician. His films are predominantly in Telugu cinema. He is the younger brother of actor-politician Chiranjeevi.

