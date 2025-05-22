Pawan Kalyan gets objectifying lyrics changed in Hari Hara Veera Mallu ‘item’ song; internet questions why it's there

A press meet was held in Hyderabad on Wednesday to promote Krish and AM Jyothi Krishna’s upcoming film Hari Hara Veera Mallu. Music composer MM Keeravaani spoke about how Pawan Kalyan, the lead actor of the film and Deputy CM of Andhra Pradesh, got objectifying lyrics changed in an ‘item song’. But people wondered why the period film had a song like that in the first place. (Also Read: Exhibitors put theatre bandh in Telugu states on hold temporarily for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Thug Life) Nidhhi Agerwal and Pawan Kalyan in a still from Hari Hara Veera Mallu.

Pawan Kalyan gets lyrics to ‘item song’ changed

Keeravaani spoke about Pawan at the event and said, “I believe the story of Hari Hara Veera Mallu is a perfect fit for Pawan Kalyan, who fights against injustice. He has the kind of fire that cannot be drenched by rain.”

He then revealed that the film has a special number, and it was tweaked because Pawan raised objections to the objectifying lyrics, “There is an item song in this film called Tara Tara. We all know how the lyrics in item songs go even further than romantic numbers. There were some lyrics we had written, some of which were done keeping him in mind. But he said, no, I am in a position of responsibility now, so you need to redo them.”

Internet wonders why HHVM has a special number

Pawan’s fans lauded him for the move, leaving comments like, “Great,” and “Maa anna bangaram (Our brother is gold).” Some blamed Keeravaani for including the song in the film, “First ne thrlivi em aindi alanti movie lo item song avasarama? (What happened to your sense first, why does a film like that have an item song?)”

Another wrote, “Ayana dcm ani miku teliyada siggu lekunda items songs buthulu ela rastaru (Despite knowing he’s the DCM, how do you write objectionable lyrics in item songs?)” Some wondered why Pawan didn’t remove the song in the first place, “Lyrics Thiyyamannadu Kaani Song Teeseyamani analedhu Maa Goppa Sainyani. (Our great Senani asked them to move the lyrics but not the song)” Another questioned, “Asalu item song enduku petanichadu? (Why did he allow an item song in the first place?)”

HHVM tells the story of a legendary outlaw who fights against injustice. Bobby Deol, Nidhhi Agerwal, Nargis Fakhri, and Nora Fatehi also star in the film, which will be released in theatres on 12 June.