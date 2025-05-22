Exhibitors put theatre bandh in Telugu states on hold temporarily for Hari Hara Veera Mallu, Thug Life

Exhibitors in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh initially called for a theatre bandh from 1 June due to issues with film producers over the revenue sharing model. A Cinema Express report states that they have now decided to temporarily call off the bandh due to the release of Hari Hara Veera Mallu (HHVM) and Thug Life. (Also Read: Kamal Haasan says he and Mani Ratnam 'want the audience to forget Nayakan' when they watch Thug Life) Pawan Kalyan and Kamal Haasan in stills from Hari Hara Veera Mallu and Thug Life.

Theatre bandh temporarily put on hold

Telugu film producers and the exhibitors’ association met on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing dispute over the revenue share model. The meeting was reportedly inconclusive, and the parties will discuss it further before reaching an agreement.

However, an unofficial interim was reached, as a source close to the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce (TFCC) told the publication that the exhibitors will temporarily put the bandh on hold, given the potential theatrical business coming in from Thug Life’s release on 5 June and HHVM’s release on 12 June.

TFCC chairman Dr Pratani Ramakrishna Goud released an official statement and called upon the governments of both the Telugu states to intervene and reintroduce the percentage system that the exhibitors are asking for. He also stated that this system would benefit producers, exhibitors, and distributors, encouraging more opportunities for budding producers.

Single screen theatre bandh called from 1 June

Earlier this week, the exhibitors’ association called for a single-screen theatre bandh in the Telugu states from 1 June. The exhibitors pressed for a percentage-based revenue model versus the rental-based model currently in use for theatrical revenue. The percentage system they asked for was reportedly in practice until 2002. However, a few Telugu producers decided on the rental-based system, which reportedly made things difficult.

Should the bandh still go into effect from 1 June, only multiplex theatres will remain open in both states. Mani Ratnam’s Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Trisha Krishnan-starrer Thug Life, and Krish and AM Jyothi Krishna’s Pawan Kalyan and Bobby Deol-starrer HHVM, will be the films potentially affected. Sekhar Kammula’s Dhanush, Nagarjuna, Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh-starrer Kuberaa and Mukesh Kumar Singh’s Vishnu Manchu-starrer Kannappa are also slated for release in June.