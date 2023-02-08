Pawan Kalyan recalls struggling with depression, says: ‘At 17, I remember planning to take my own life'

Actor Pawan Kalyan recently took out time to shoot for the popular Telugu chat show, Unstoppable. The show, which is currently running in its second season, is being hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. In the first part of the interview, Pawan Kalyan spoke about dealing with depression and said that when he was a teenager, he wanted to ‘take my own life’. (Also Read | Pawan Kalyan makes TV debut on Nadamuri Balakrishna’s chat show)

Pawan made his television debut via this show which has so far hosted several celebrities from the Telugu industry. The second part of Pawan’s interview with Balakrishna will premiere on February 10 on Aha.

An India Today report quoted Pawan talking about dealing with depression. “My struggles with depression were overwhelming, but I fought through it. I have asthma and felt isolated due to frequent hospitalisation. Therefore, I’m not much of a social person."

“At the age of 17, the pressure of exams only added to my depression. I remember planning to take my own life by using the licensed revolver of my eldest brother (Chiranjeevi Konidela) when he was not at home,” he added. Pawan revealed he took to reading, martial arts, and practicing Carnatic music which helped him emerge as a better person.

Pawan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak, which also starred Rana Daggubati. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film follows two men – a police SI and a suspended army havildar - who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip.

Bheemla Nayak is the official remake of Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which tells the story of its title characters in a tug of war to prove who’s powerful. While Biju Menon played the character of Ayyappan Nair, a policeman with unblemished records, Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

Pawan currently awaits the release of the upcoming Telugu period action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which marks his maiden collaboration with filmmaker Krish Jagrlamudi. He also has Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a project which marks his reunion with director Harish Shankar, in the offing.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

