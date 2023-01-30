Pawan Kalyan’s new film OG with Sujeeth officially launched, fans hail collaboration. See pics

Actor Pawan Kalyan’s new Telugu film OG, which will mark his maiden collaboration with director Sujeeth, was officially launched on Monday. The film was launched with an official pooja ceremony which was attended by Pawan Kalyan, director Sujeeth, producer DVV Danayya, and composer SS Thaman. (Also Read | Pawan Kalyan makes TV debut on Nadamuri Balakrishna’s chat show)

Tipped to be a high-octane action-thriller, the film is expected to go on the floors next month. The film's team took to Twitter to share pictures from the launch ceremony.

The caption read, "Happy faces from the grand pooja ceremony of @PawanKalyan garu and @SujeethSign’s #OG (grinning face emoji). We promise to deliver nothing short of a BLOCKBUSTER (fire emoji). #FireStormIsComing (collision symbol emoji)."

Reacting to the collaboration of Pawan Kalyan and Sujeeth for the first time, several fans took to Twitter to share their excitement. A person wrote, “Leaving aside the debate around Saaho, I always found Sujeeth promising since his short film days. It's sad that he didn't get to make many films but I would love to see him make a strong mark with this. As a PK fanboy, I'm sure he wants to give a memorable film to all the fans (sic).” Another fan said, “This is going to be a proper fanboy film for his hero. Excited (sic).”

Pawan Kalyan was last seen in Bheemla Nayak, which also starred Rana Daggubati. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the film follows two men – a police SI and a suspended army havildar - who lock horns over an incident and their egos take them on a wild trip. Bheemla Nayak is the official remake of the Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which tells the story of its title characters in a tug of war to prove who’s powerful.

Biju Menon played the character of Ayyappan Nair in Ayyappanum Koshiyum, a policeman with unblemished records. Prithviraj was seen as a retired army havildar Koshy Kurian, who had put in 16 years of service.

In Bheemla Nayak, Pawan Kalyan reprised the role of Ayyappan Nair and Rana Daggubati essayed the role of Prithviraj. It’s the first time both Pawan Kalyan and Rana have featured together on screen.

Pawan Kalyan currently awaits the release of the upcoming Telugu period action drama, Hari Hara Veera Mallu, which marks his maiden collaboration with filmmaker Krish Jagrlamudi. The film’s teaser was released on his birthday in September last year.

