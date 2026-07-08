Pawan Kalyan ‘shaken’ by fan's death days after meeting and gifting him a puppy; Sonu Sood calls it ‘unimaginable loss’

Actors Pawan Kalyan and Sonu Sood recently met 17-year-old Niranjan, who suffered from a rare genetic disorder called Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Days after meeting him, news broke on Wednesday that the young fan had died. Both actors expressed grief at his passing on social media and recalled their time with him.

Pawan Kalyan ‘shaken’ by fan’s death

Pawan Kalyan has met 17-year-old Niranjan last month to fulfil his final wish.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pawan met Niranjan, who was a massive fan of his, on June 17. After spending time with him and his family at their Hanumakonda residence, the actor-politician extended financial assistance of ₹1 lakh, brought him prasadam, and promised to fulfil his wish for a puppy. He fulfilled the wish hours later and also sent him an iPad.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} “The news that Niranjan is no more has deeply shaken me,” wrote Pawan on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, adding, “The moments from my visit to Niranjan’s home in Hanumakonda just a few days ago remain vivid in my memory. That little boy, waiting for me even while battling a severe illness; the smile that lit up his face the moment he saw me—these are memories I will cherish forever.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The news that Niranjan is no more has deeply shaken me,” wrote Pawan on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, adding, “The moments from my visit to Niranjan’s home in Hanumakonda just a few days ago remain vivid in my memory. That little boy, waiting for me even while battling a severe illness; the smile that lit up his face the moment he saw me—these are memories I will cherish forever.” {{/usCountry}}

Read More

He also wrote of how, despite his body fighting disease, the fan remained brave. “The hope and self-confidence he displayed towards life, despite enduring such pain, are truly precious. It is deeply saddening that such a courageous child has left us so soon,” wrote Pawan, adding, “I extend my heartfelt condolences to Niranjan’s family. I pray that God grants them the strength to bear this immense grief.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Also posting pictures from the day they met, Pawan addressed Niranjan, writing, “Dearest Niranjan... the smile you shared, your courage, and the love you spread will remain in my heart forever. I pray to God for your soul to rest in peace.” The actor-politician had also promised his young fan a special invitation to a screening of his upcoming film, OG 2, which, sadly, will remain unfulfilled.

Sonu Sood calls it ‘unimaginable loss’

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Sonu called the parents over video as soon as he heard the news and offered them support. He had also met Niranjan before his death. Recalling their memories together, he wrote, “Little Niranjan came all the way from Warangal with his parents to meet me. Battling a rare illness, he carried a smile that could light up any room. It was his wish to meet me, but I feel blessed that our paths crossed.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“Today, we've lost this brave little soul. My heartfelt prayers are with his family during this unimaginable loss. Rest in peace, my little friend. Your smile will stay with me forever. Om Shanti,” added the actor.