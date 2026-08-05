Pawan Kalyan, Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva mourn Pradeep Rawat's death at 74: ‘Powerful on-screen, humble off-screen’

Actor Pradeep Rawat died at the age of 74 on August 4 after a cancer relapse. The actor might have begun his career in Hindi television and in Bollywood, but he remains one of the most-loved villains in the Telugu and Tamil film industry. Pawan Kalyan and Vishnu Manchu recalled their memories with him as they mourned his passing. (Also Read: Pradeep Rawat's final on-screen appearance was in this Telugu film; exploring his legacy from Bikshu Yadav to Bikshu Das)

Pawan Kalyan mourns Pradeep Rawat’s death

Pradeep Rawat died on August 4 at the age of 74.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Pawan, mourned Pradeep’s death on X (formerly Twitter) and recalled their memories together. He wrote in Telugu, “May the soul of Shri Pradeep Rawat find peace. The demise of the renowned actor Shri Pradeep Rawat is heartbreaking. I pray to God that his soul attains peace.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Pawan then recalled them acting together and added, “Shri Pradeep Rawat, who acted in Hindi as well as Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, impressed audiences with his portrayals of antagonists and diverse roles. In the films Sardar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, in which I acted, he played key roles. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Pradeep Rawat's family.” Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva on Pradeep Rawat’s passing {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pawan then recalled them acting together and added, “Shri Pradeep Rawat, who acted in Hindi as well as Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada, impressed audiences with his portrayals of antagonists and diverse roles. In the films Sardar Gabbar Singh and Katamarayudu, in which I acted, he played key roles. I extend my deepest condolences to Shri Pradeep Rawat's family.” Vishnu Manchu, Prabhu Deva on Pradeep Rawat’s passing {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Vishnu recalled how Pradeep was unlike the antagonists he played on screen, writing, “It is deeply saddening to hear of the passing of Pradeep Rawat garu. On screen, he brought immense power to every character he portrayed. Off screen, he was the complete opposite: humble, simple, warm, and truly down to earth. That is how I will always remember him.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He also added, “My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and countless admirers. May God give them strength during this difficult time, and may his noble soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.” Prabhu Deva also posted the late actor’s picture on X, writing, “Deeply saddened by the passing of Pradeep Rawat sir. Heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Pradeep Rawat’s death

On Tuesday evening, actor Yashpal Sharma shared the news of Pradeep’s passing on social media, writing, “Pradeep Rawat Our Gajini Deva of Lagaan RIP.” The actor’s last rites are scheduled for Wednesday. He is survived by his wife, Kalyani, and son, Vikramaditya. His manager Siddharth Tiwari confirmed on Tuesday to HT City, “He was suffering from cancer, and it had relapsed. He died a few hours ago.” Pradeep last starred in Kasyap Sreenivas’s Telugu film Gaayapadda Simham in May this year. The film also starred Tharun Bhascker, Faria Abdullah and Sree Vishnu.