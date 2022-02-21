Pawan Kalyan, waving from car's roof, suffers a fall as fan tries to hug him. Watch video

Actor Pawan Kalyan, who was in Narasapuram for work related to his Janasena Party on Sunday, had a narrow escape when he almost slipped and fell off his car as a fan tried to hug him.

In a video posted on social media, Pawan can be seen standing on the roof of his car and waving to hordes of people when a fan comes out of nowhere and tries to hug him, resulting in the actor losing his balance and falling on to the roof.

Going by the video, Pawan Kalyan didn’t suffer any injuries and he immediately stood up. There is no official word on his injuries so far though.

Even though the actor wasn't hurt, many fans on social media criticised the incident calling it ‘disturbing,' and noting that the actor could very easily have been seriously hurt. One fan wrote: “Oops. Lucky that he didn’t fall down or inside the car awkwardly (sic).”

Fans of the actor were critical of the man who caused the fall, saying that people need to respect celebrities' boundaries and be mindful of their personal space. A fan wrote in Telugu that we need to protect him but not hurt him.

Just days ago, a viral video saw the actor doing his signature lungi step as he got into his car. Taking to social media platforms, fans of the actor had shared the clip. In the video, Pawan could be seen walking towards his car, on the sets of one of his upcoming projects.

Pawan awaits the release of up Telugu film Bheemla Nayak, which hits the screens worldwide on February 25. The film is the remake of Malayalam blockbuster Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

