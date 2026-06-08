Peddi box office collection day 5: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film races past Sitaare Zameen Par at 169 crore

Peddi box office collection day 5: Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan-starrer Peddi was released in theatres on June 4, with paid premieres on June 3. The film enjoyed a strong opening weekend, crossing the ₹150 crore net mark in India within its first four days. While the film saw an expected dip in collections on Monday, it still brought in around ₹169 crore.

Peddi box office collection

Peddi box office collection day 5: Buchi Babu Sana's Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer had a dip after a stellar weekend.

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According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi collected ₹12.05 crore net in India on its first Monday, taking its domestic total to ₹169.70 crore. The film had an occupancy of 28% from 7904 shows, which is expectedly lower than on weekends. It has beaten the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par ( ₹167.46 crore). It now has Pawan Kalyan’s They Call Him OG ( ₹194.16 crore) to contend with.

Peddi had ₹18.50 crore collection from its premieres. The film had a ₹51 crore opening day collection, bringing in ₹26.90 crore on its first Friday. The film saw a spike on weekends, bringing in ₹28.85 crore on Saturday and ₹31.90 crore on Sunday. The film registered a first weekend haul of ₹157.15 crore. Peddi has beaten the lifetime hauls of Mahesh Babu’s Guntur Kaaram ( ₹127.41 crore), Ram’s Game Changer ( ₹131.20 crore) and Prabhas’ The Raja Saab ( ₹146.04 crore).

About Peddi

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{{^usCountry}} Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. AR Rahman composed the music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana. It is produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. AR Rahman composed the music. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Peddi tells the story of the titular character, played by Ram, who hails from a marginalised community. The village he stays in lacks basic amenities, including a railway station, a hospital, schools, or a name. When he finds a way to make his and his people’s voices heard through sport, he decides to grab the opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi tells the story of the titular character, played by Ram, who hails from a marginalised community. The village he stays in lacks basic amenities, including a railway station, a hospital, schools, or a name. When he finds a way to make his and his people’s voices heard through sport, he decides to grab the opportunity. {{/usCountry}}

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While the film was praised for its story, it was also slammed for the way the female lead, played by Janhvi, was portrayed. Buchi has apologised following the backlash and stated that he is removing the objectionable scenes. Peddi has grossed over ₹233 crore worldwide in its opening weekend. It remains to be seen if the film sustains momentum through the week.

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