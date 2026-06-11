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Peddi box office collection day 8: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film shows further dip; collects 192 crore

Peddi box office collection day 8: Buchi Babu Sana's film starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor has performed better in Telugu than Hindi. 

Jun 11, 2026 10:07 pm IST
Written by Neeshita Nyayapati
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Peddi box office collection day 8: Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi has been marred by controversy since its June 4 release and June 3 premieres. While the film initially showed no signs of slowing down, it has yet to regain momentum after a dip during the weekdays.

Peddi box office collection

Peddi box office collection day 8: Ram Charan plays the lead in the Buchi Babu Sana film. (PTI)

According to the trade website Sacnilk, Peddi has brought in 5.66 crore net in India on Thurday, taking its domestic collection to 192.91 crore. Given that the film was released amid much hype, it has yet to touch the 200 crore mark in India. With the weekend approaching, it remains to be seen if the film’s collections pick up then.

Peddi had an opening of 51 crore, and it collected 18.50 crore from its premieres. The film brought in 26.90 crore on Friday, 29.10 crore on Saturday and 32.15 crore on Sunday. Peddi experienced an expected dip in Monday and brought in 12.35 crore. However, it continued to dip further after that. On Tuesday, it collected 9.70 crore, and it made 7.55 crore on Wednesday.

The film tells the story of a aata coolie (player for hire) who fights for the identity of his people, whose village lacks a name and even basic amenities. He finds a way to make himself heard through sport, going from cricketer to kushti (wrestling) and eventually sprinting, before he’s finally heard after years. While initial reviews praised the film for its story, backlash soon followed over how Janhvi was portrayed.

Jagapathi Babu addressed it at a recent press conference and said, “To everybody, once again, thanks. And to those who wrote bad reviews, I thank you even more. Because you have unknowingly helped us a lot.”

 
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Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Peddi box office collection day 8: Ram Charan, Janhvi Kapoor film shows further dip; collects 192 crore
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