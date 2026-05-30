Peddi makers withdraw plea for hike in Telanana HC; Andhra Pradesh special show permitted with tickets priced at 600

Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi is finally hitting screens on June 4. The sports drama is one of the most-awaited films in Telugu, and the filmmakers requested permission to hike ticket prices and arrange special shows in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, they only received permission to do so in AP.

Peddi show timings and ticket prices in AP

Janhvi Kapoor and Ram Charan in a still from Buchi Babu Sana's Peddi.

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The makers of Peddi approached the AP government, requesting permission to hike ticket prices and arrange for special shows. Permission for the same has now been granted, according to MidDay. Premiere shows for Peddi in the state will begin on June 3 at 8 PM. Tickets for the same will be priced at ₹600, including GST. Additionally, the makers have also been allowed to hike single-screen tickets by ₹100 and multiplex tickets by ₹125 for the first week of Peddi’s release. Permission has also been granted to run five shows per day, which will boost the film’s opening week collections.

Plea withdrawn in Telangana High Court

Even as fans wait for an update from TS, a Deccan Chronicle report states that the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court was not inclined to direct the government to take a decision on the proposed ticket price hike for Peddi. Mythri Movie Makers filed the petition requesting hikes in the first week of the film’s release. It was submitted that several cases relating to ticket hikes were already pending in the HC, and urgent orders could create confusion. As the court wasn’t inclined to issue an interim order in their favour, the makers reportedly withdrew their plea.

About Peddi

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{{^usCountry}} Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram, Janhvi, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. AR Rahman composed the film’s music. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram, Janhvi, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. AR Rahman composed the film’s music. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} Peddi tells the story of a man from Vizianagaram who is hailed as a ‘crossover athlete’ for taking on cricket, traditional wrestling, and sprinting. Ram trained for the role and even suffered wrist and eye injuries during the film’s shoot. The actor recently spoke to PM Modi about the film and said, “I told him it's about an evolved India and empowering our villages.” “It's a very rooted movie, it's a story of our soil, and I'm happy to be a part of such a rooted and inspiring story,” he told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Peddi tells the story of a man from Vizianagaram who is hailed as a ‘crossover athlete’ for taking on cricket, traditional wrestling, and sprinting. Ram trained for the role and even suffered wrist and eye injuries during the film’s shoot. The actor recently spoke to PM Modi about the film and said, “I told him it's about an evolved India and empowering our villages.” “It's a very rooted movie, it's a story of our soil, and I'm happy to be a part of such a rooted and inspiring story,” he told PTI. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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