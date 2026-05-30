Peddi makers withdraw plea for hike in Telanana HC; Andhra Pradesh special show permitted with tickets priced at ₹600
Buchi Babu Sana's Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi will be released in theatres on June 4. The film received permit for special shows in AP.
Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer Peddi is finally hitting screens on June 4. The sports drama is one of the most-awaited films in Telugu, and the filmmakers requested permission to hike ticket prices and arrange special shows in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. However, they only received permission to do so in AP.
Peddi show timings and ticket prices in AP
The makers of Peddi approached the AP government, requesting permission to hike ticket prices and arrange for special shows. Permission for the same has now been granted, according to MidDay. Premiere shows for Peddi in the state will begin on June 3 at 8 PM. Tickets for the same will be priced at ₹600, including GST. Additionally, the makers have also been allowed to hike single-screen tickets by ₹100 and multiplex tickets by ₹125 for the first week of Peddi’s release. Permission has also been granted to run five shows per day, which will boost the film’s opening week collections.
Plea withdrawn in Telangana High Court
Even as fans wait for an update from TS, a Deccan Chronicle report states that the vacation bench of the Telangana High Court was not inclined to direct the government to take a decision on the proposed ticket price hike for Peddi. Mythri Movie Makers filed the petition requesting hikes in the first week of the film’s release. It was submitted that several cases relating to ticket hikes were already pending in the HC, and urgent orders could create confusion. As the court wasn’t inclined to issue an interim order in their favour, the makers reportedly withdrew their plea.
About Peddi
Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram, Janhvi, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. AR Rahman composed the film’s music.{{/usCountry}}
Peddi is directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram, Janhvi, Shiva Rajkumar, Jagapathi Babu, Divyenndu and Boman Irani. AR Rahman composed the film’s music.{{/usCountry}}
Peddi tells the story of a man from Vizianagaram who is hailed as a ‘crossover athlete’ for taking on cricket, traditional wrestling, and sprinting. Ram trained for the role and even suffered wrist and eye injuries during the film’s shoot. The actor recently spoke to PM Modi about the film and said, “I told him it's about an evolved India and empowering our villages.” “It's a very rooted movie, it's a story of our soil, and I'm happy to be a part of such a rooted and inspiring story,” he told PTI.{{/usCountry}}
Peddi tells the story of a man from Vizianagaram who is hailed as a ‘crossover athlete’ for taking on cricket, traditional wrestling, and sprinting. Ram trained for the role and even suffered wrist and eye injuries during the film’s shoot. The actor recently spoke to PM Modi about the film and said, “I told him it's about an evolved India and empowering our villages.” “It's a very rooted movie, it's a story of our soil, and I'm happy to be a part of such a rooted and inspiring story,” he told PTI.{{/usCountry}}
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