Peddi trailer: Ram Charan takes on not 1 or 2 but 3 different sports in film with Janhvi Kapoor. Watch

The Peddi team flew from Hyderabad to Mumbai to launch the film’s trailer. The 3-minute-long trailer establishes that the story takes place in Vijayanagaram, Andhra Pradesh. Peddi is introduced as everyone's favourite athlete in the village, regardless of the sport's name. It's soon revealed that he's a ‘crossover athlete’ who plays cricket, is a kushti (traditional wrestling) player and runs too. However, the trailer hints that his character has to work twice as hard to achieve his goals in a world marked by inequality.

Peddi trailer: The trailer of Buchi Babu Sana’s Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor-starrer sports drama Peddi was launched at the Jio World Drive in Mumbai on Monday. The film, which has been two years in the making, will finally hit screens on June 4 after two delays. The trailer gives a hint about what the film will be about.

About Peddi Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. Ram plays the titular role in the film while Janhvi plays his love interest Achiyyamma. Shiva Rajkumar stars in the film as Gourinaidu, Divyendu as Rambujji and Jagapathi Babu as Appalasoori.

Buchi, a former associate of Pushpa director Sukumar, debuted as a filmmaker in 2021 with the Vaisshnav Tej, Krithi Shetty and Vijay Sethupathi-starrer Uppena. It was confirmed in 2022 that he will helm a film with Ram in the lead. In 2024, it was announced that AR Rahman would compose the film’s music, a rarity in Telugu cinema. Described as a ‘rural, emotional and rustic journey’, Peddi was officially launched in March 2024.

The film finally went on floors in November that year, and shooting was only wrapped in April 2026. Ram sustained an eye injury during the last leg of the shoot. A source had confirmed to HT, “He was injured above his eye, not his eye, like some seem to believe. His eye is fine. He had to get four sutures for it.” The actor did not take a break and continued shooting.

Initially, Peddi was supposed to be released on March 27. But the release was postponed, and Pawan Kalyan’s Ustaad Bhagat Singh took its spot. The release was shifted to April 30, and as the date approached, rumours of a postponement surfaced. Despite Ram’s reassurance, the film was postponed again to June. The June 4 release date was only locked early in May. Given that Ram’s last film, Shankar’s Game Changer, failed to make a mark in 2025, it remains to be seen how Peddi will fare.