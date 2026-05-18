Peddi story revealed: Ram Charan thanks Aamir Khan, Salman Khan for paving the way with Dangal, Sultan

Actor Ram Charan underwent a transformation to play a ‘crossover athlete’ Peddi in Buchi Babu Sana’s sports drama. He tackles not one or two, but three sports in the film, each requiring him to look the part. At the trailer launch of Peddi, Ram not only revealed the film’s story but also thanked Aamir Khan and Salman Khan for paving the way. (Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor calls Peddi director ‘rowdiest’, says he should be critiqued for her acting: ‘He seems innocent but…’)

Ram Charan thanks Salman Khan, Aamir Khan

Ram Charan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in stills from Peddi, Sultan and Dangal.

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At the event in Mumbai, Ram was asked about the transformation he underwent for the role. However, he first took a moment to thank the Bollywood stars, saying, “First of all, thanks to Salman sir and Aamir sir for giving us a paving the path for such films with Sultan and Dangal. It gave us so much confidence.” He added, “Thank you, thanks to both of you for starting this journey, and we believed that this kind of film had worked in the past. And obviously, we followed the same route.”

Peddi is a man’s search for identity through sport

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{{^usCountry}} Ram stated that shooting for Peddi was not just challenging but also spiritual. He added, “Transformation, it has to be done, it was part of the story. I remember at my house, he was going through the script while sitting on a carpet, reading one by one. For 2 hour 40 minutes, I had nothing to say. I knew this was going to be physically very tiring, but it’s worth it for this man and the subject he has written.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ram stated that shooting for Peddi was not just challenging but also spiritual. He added, “Transformation, it has to be done, it was part of the story. I remember at my house, he was going through the script while sitting on a carpet, reading one by one. For 2 hour 40 minutes, I had nothing to say. I knew this was going to be physically very tiring, but it’s worth it for this man and the subject he has written.” {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The actor then explained that the film is about a man’s search for identity through sport. “This is about a man’s search for his identity. So, everybody, we all need some kind of identity to live and get through the day. And this is about Peddi, who’s finding his identity,” explained Ram, adding, “He goes through an identity crisis before finding it for a larger cause. What leads him to become a crossover athlete and do what he does… It is organic; at the same time, it’s highly commercial.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The actor then explained that the film is about a man’s search for identity through sport. “This is about a man’s search for his identity. So, everybody, we all need some kind of identity to live and get through the day. And this is about Peddi, who’s finding his identity,” explained Ram, adding, “He goes through an identity crisis before finding it for a larger cause. What leads him to become a crossover athlete and do what he does… It is organic; at the same time, it’s highly commercial.” {{/usCountry}}

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Peddi is written and directed by Buchi Babu Sana, produced by Venkata Satish Kilaru under Vriddhi Cinemas, co-produced by Ishan Saksena under IVY Entertainment, and presented by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings. It stars Ram, Janhvi Kapoor, Shiva Rajkumar, Divyendu and Jagapathi Babu, among others. The film will see Ram play cricket, wrestling and running. It will be released in theatres on June 4.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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