Pooja Hegde poses in stunning outfit before she resumes work on Radhe Shyam

Actor Pooja Hegde has shared pictures from a new photoshoot. In the pictures, she was seen wearing a Manish Malhotra-embellished saree with a sleeveless yellow broad-neck blouse, along with a diamond ring in one hand and a bangle on the other hand. To add sparkle to her look, she opted for large earrings with nude lipstick, and minimal makeup.

Sharing the picture on Thursday, she wrote, "All dressed up and FINALLY somewhere to go!". Fans have showered her post with love and dropped heart and fire emoticons. One commented, "Woow gorgeous". While another Instagram user wrote, "Yellow suites you ma'am". Celebrity costume designer Manish Malhotra also joined the fans and dropped a heart emoji.

Today on Friday, the actor shared another video taken at the airport, with a caption that read, "Time to get back to work....#RadheShyam." Radhe Shyam is an upcoming film starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film's shoot started in 2018 and was wrapped up due to the pandemic. The film is likely to hit the screens this year.

Also read: Payal Rohatgi arrested for allegedly threatening her neighbours, telling kids she'll 'break their legs'

Speaking of Pooja's upcoming projects, her next release is the Telugu film Most Eligible Bachelor, which was slated for a theatrical release on June 19 but has been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Pooja has many Hindi films in the pipeline. She will star in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali, which has been reportedly renamed Bhaijaan. In the film, she will be paired with superstar Salman Khan. She will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Cirkus.