Prabhas begins shooting for next film Raja Deluxe, thrilled fans react to BTS pic leaked online

Actor Prabhas, who was last seen on screen in the big budget romantic drama Radhe Shyam, joined the sets of his next Telugu film Raja Deluxe over the weekend. A leaked still image from the sets of the movie has arrived on social media and got his fans really excited. Raja Deluxe marks the maiden collaboration between Prabhas and filmmaker Maruthi. Also read: Prabhas says he will get married after Salman Khan, fans react to witty answer

A fan account of Prabhas took to Twitter and shared the image of Prabhas. In the picture, Prabhas is seated on a chair. It appears to be clicked when he took a break in between shots. He’s joined by the director.

Reacting to the behind-the-scene image in the comments section, fans expressed their excitement over the commencement of the project. One of them wrote, "Just want this project to be made in Telugu. Simple story. It should work.” Another one commented, “This is Prabhas’s best look in recent time. Just retain this throughout.”

Tipped to be a romantic comedy with a paranormal angle, Raja Deluxe also stars Malavika Mohanan, Niddhi Aggerwal and Riddhi Kumar.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is also busy with the shoot of his upcoming film Salaar. Following the phenomenal success of KGF, Prashanth Neel and Prabhas are coming together for the first time in Salaar. It is rumoured to be a remake of 2014 Kannada film Ugramm.

Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas for the first time in Salaar. It is said to be an action saga, featuring Prabhas in a character called Salaar.

Earlier in August, Prashanth took to Twitter to announce the release date of Salaar. From his tweet, it can also be confirmed that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sriya Reddy, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s Suzhal, are also a part of the project.

In April, a behind-the-scene photo of Prabhas had gone viral. In it, he was seen lighting a cigarette. Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.

Meanwhile, Prabhas also has an upcoming multilingual science-fiction film, Project K, with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with the film, which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

