Prabhas says he will get married after Salman Khan, fans react to witty answer

Actor Prabhas will make a rare appearance in the upcoming episode for popular Telugu chat show, Unstoppable. In a new promo video of the show, Prabhas is seen being questioned about his love life. When asked about marriage, the Baahubali star gave a witty reply and said he will get married after Salman Khan, a lifelong bachelor. Also read: Prabhas delivers his popular line, blows flying kisses to fans on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chat show Unstoppable

The clip begins with Prabhas being cheered by the audience while he enters the stage. He flashes his infectious smile and seemed to have a good time with actor Nandamuri Balakrishna who is hosting the show.

Nandamuri Balakrishna tells Prabhas, “You should address me as darling.” Prabhas agrees and burst into laughter. The host also asked him when he is going to get married. Prabhas responded, “After Salman Khan,” and leaves everyone in splits.

Prabhas was also asked if he does something to charm the female fan followings or women just fall in love with him. He was further teased by actor-friend Gopichand, who joined him on the show. Prabhas also mentioned about Mahesh Babu's father Ghattamaneni Siva Rama Krishna who passed away recently.

Sharing the show teaser, the post read, “Everything you wanted to know and everyway you like him to be... Darling #Prabhas at his witty and fun best with #NandamuriBalakrishna on #UnstoppableWithNBKS2” Replying to the sneak-peak, a fan wrote in the comments, “First time Prabhas lo ..inta Josh of talking …talking freely…love you darling.” Many also talked about Prabhas' love life, while some simply commented red heart emojis.

Prabhas was earlier rumoured to be dating his Adipurush co-star, Kriti Sanon. The dating rumours grew even stronger after Varun Dhawan almost confirmed their relationship on an episode of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.

Later, Kriti dismissed the speculations and said, "It’s neither pyaar (love), nor PR.. our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date-let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless!”

