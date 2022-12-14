Prabhas delivers his popular line, blows flying kisses to fans on Nandamuri Balakrishna’s chat show Unstoppable. Watch

Actor Prabhas, who rarely makes public appearances, took out time recently to shoot for an episode for popular Telugu chat show, Unstoppable. The show, which is currently running in its second season, is being hosted by actor Nandamuri Balakrishna. Also read: Prabhas makes rare television appearance on Balakrishna’s Unstoppable, see pics

A glimpse of the episode was released on Wednesday and one can see Prabhas having a lot of fun and even mouthing a popular line from one of his movies. The actor appeared on stage dressed in a casual shirt and denims and was greeted by Nandamuri Balakrishna with a hug. As the fans cheered him, Prabhas sent some flying kisses their way. Actor Gopichand also joined Prabhas on the episode.

The show, which streams on the OTT platform Aha, has teased fans with a glimpse from the episode. In the comments section, fans expressed their excitement over seeing Prabhas on national television for the first time. One comment read: “What an entry into Indian television.” Another comment read: “Going to be the best episode of Unstoppable.”

Prabhas is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming Salaar. Following the phenomenal success of his KGF franchise, director Prashanth Neel is now collaborating with Prabhas for the first time in Salaar, which is rumoured to be a remake of Kannada film Ugramm. Shruti Haasan will be seen sharing screen space with Prabhas in the film.

In August, Prashanth took to Twitter to announce the release date of Salaar.From Prashanth’s tweet, it can also be confirmed that Prithviraj Sukumaran and Sriya Reddy, who was recently seen in Amazon Prime’s Suzhal, are part of the project.

In April, a leaked still, in which Prabhas can be seen lighting a cigarette from the sets of the movie went viral on social media and fans couldn’t contain their excitement. Salaar, which will be dubbed and released in Hindi, will be presented by Anil Thadani.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is also busy with the shoot of his upcoming multilingual science-fiction film, Project K, with director Nag Ashwin. Deepika Padukone makes her Telugu debut with this project, which will be bankrolled by Vyjayanthi Films. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan in a key role.

