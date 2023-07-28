Prabhas issues statement after his Facebook account gets hacked

The official Facebook page of Prabhas was hacked late Thursday and the actor issued a statement in this regard. The page has now been restored. The actor, who was last seen in Adipurush, had earlier taken to Instagram and said his team was looking into the matter.(Also read: Vivek Agnihotri calls out fake news about box office clash with Prabhas)

Prabhas' Facebook page hacked

Prabhas poses during the first glimpse launch of Kalki 2898-AD at San Diego Comic-Con recently. (AFP)

Late on Thursday, two viral videos were shared on the official Facebook page of Prabhas. These were captioned ‘Unlucky Humans’ and ‘Ball fails around the world’.

Trolling on the hacked posts

Hours later, Prabhas confirmed the hack and wrote on Instagram Stories, "Hello everyone, my Facebook page has been compromised. Team is sorting this out." Some internet users commented on the posts trolling Prabhas. One of them wrote, “Unlucky Humans are the ones who saw Adipurush.”

Prabhas' post on his page getting hacked.

The page has now been restored and the posts, along with the comments, have been removed.

About Adipurush

Prabhas' latest outing, Adipurush, was directed by Om Raut. It was supposed to be an adaptation of Ramayana but was heavily criticised for wrongful portrayal of the Hindu mythological epic. The film was majorly criticised for the dialogues and visual effects. Many people also objected to the characterisation of lead characters including Raavan and Hanuman. The producers had to come up with major edits in the film within a week of the release. Writer Manoj Muntashir even apologsied to the audience for hurting sentiments.

With Adipurush debacle, Prabhas now has three back-to-back box office duds in his kitty. These include Saaho, Radhe Shyam, and Adipurush.

Prabhas' new films

Prabhas is now gearing up for the release of yet another action film - Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire. Directed by Prashanth Neel, (of KGF fame), the upcoming film also features Shruti Haasan and Prithviraj Sukumaran in important roles. It is slated for a theatrical release on September 28.

Prabhas will also be seen in the much-awaited Nag Ashwin film Kalki 2898 AD. Previiuously titled Project K, the film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone and Kamanl Hassan in important roles. The producers of the film unveiled its first glimpse at the San Diego Comic-Con recently. It is slated for a theatrical release next year.

