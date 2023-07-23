Amitabh Bachchan reveals why he couldn't be part of Kalki 2898 AD panel at San Diego's Comic-Con

Actor Amitabh Bachchan has shared with his fans why he couldn't travel to the US to be part of the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). At this year's Comic-Con, Amitabh's upcoming film Kalki 2898 AD became the first-ever Indian movie to participate in the event. (Also Read | Amitabh Bachchan had 'no idea what Comic-Con meant', says Abhishek Bachchan was shocked when he said that) Amitabh Bachchan, via video call, speaks on Kalki 2898 AD during Comic-Con in San Diego.(AFP)

Amitabh shares why he couldn't attend SDCC

Taking to his blog on Saturday, Amitabh wrote, "Alright .. so .. San Diego and K, the project .. a great moment for the film and the makers and all those that went there for the release of the first look for it .. I was pushed hard by Nagi Sir to come along, but work and medical restrictions have kept me away from many such occasions .. so .. but I must admit the first look was pretty darn good .. wasn’t it .. style, music, frames .. everything."

Amitabh talks about Kalki 2898 AD

"And finally the reveal of K .. KALKI .. mythologically so important .. 2898 AD!! AD has been changed has it not? Yes .. AD, which I think was ‘anno domini’, meaning ‘in the year of the Lord’.. was changed to CE - common era .. and BC, became BCE - before common era! Why so .. have no idea .. it was related to the birth of Christ , before and after, hence .. but , each region in the World has its own year and month and named according to their calculated calendars."

Amitabh had shared he didn't know about SDCC

Recently, Amitabh on his blog shared how he had no clue about Comic Con until his son-actor Abhishek Bachchan told him about it. "I must admit unabashedly that I had no idea what Comicon meant or was until I told Abhishek, or rather asked him what this is all about and he said .. with a shocked look on his face: 'Dad .. Comicon ? this is a huge deal '. And today as I partake in a Zoom call at the release I cannot but be in bewildered admiration for Nagi Ashwin and his team for putting together an astonishing film."

Kamal Haasan, Prabhas at SDCC

The SDCC event was attended in person by Kamal Haasan and Prabhas. Amitabh attended the event via a video call. Rana Daggubati was also part of the panel. The makers at the SDCC announced that filmmaker Nag Ashwin's Project K has been titled Kalki 2898 AD. The film is scheduled to release on January 12, 2024.

More about Kalki 2898 AD

Apart from Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani also feature in the sci-fi film. The film is being produced by Vyjayanthi Movies. According to the makers, the story promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema and offer them "unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience".

