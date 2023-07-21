Amitabh Bachchan had 'no idea what Comic-Con meant', says Abhishek Bachchan was shocked when he said that

What Amitabh said about Comic Con

Amitabh wrote on his blog, "And... the first look of Project K has just been released at this huge Film event in San Diego called Comic-Con... I must admit unabashedly that I had no idea what Comic-Con. meant or was until I told Abhishek, or rather asked him what this is all about and he said… with a shocked look on his face: 'Dad... Comic-Con? This is a huge deal ..'."

He also wrote, "And today as I partake in a Zoom call at the release I cannot but be in bewildered admiration for Nagi Ashwin and his team for putting together an astonishing film. I am trying to put the teaser here... but am not proficient enough for that. I hope by the morning there shall be sufficient help in doing so."

Talking about his son, Amitabh further wrote, "Abhishek’s reaction said it all...'Whoa!!! This is huge'. Well... laddo peda (sweets) all in his mouth for this .. (laughing emoji)." Taking to his Instagram Stories, Abhishek shared the first glimpse of Kalki 2898 AD and wrote, "Wow! (okay emoji) Kalki 2898 AD." Amitabh's granddaughter Navya Nanda Nevali posted the clip on her Instagram Stories with fire emojis.

Recently, on Twitter Amitabh had written, "I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema, 'Project K' and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the Idol, Prabhas. Thank you all .. and Nagi Sir, for thinking of me. The humility, the respect and the concern Prabhas has given me have been so so touching & emotional. Not for me, but for all those involved in 'Project K', may your hard work touch new horizons .. love and prayers."

Kalki 2898 AD, a sci-fi film directed by Nag Ashwin, also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani. Producers Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set in 2898 AD, offering an "unparalleled and immersive cinematic experience". According to a press note issued by the film's team, "Kalki2898-AD promises to transport audiences to a world never seen before in Indian cinema. The film is scheduled to be released on January 12, 2024.

Fans will see Prabhas in the upcoming action thriller film Salaar. Deepika also has the aerial action thriller film Fighter opposite Hrithik Roshan in the pipeline. Amitabh will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.

