Prabhas fan gets beaten up with slippers and sticks during Darling re-release screening at Hyderabad theatre

Recently, Prabhas and Kajal Aggarwal’s 2010 hit rom-com Darling was re-released in theatres during a lull in Telugu releases. A video claimed to have been taken at a Hyderabad theatre shows a Prabhas fan getting beaten up after the show. Accounts on the internet vary about what actually happened.

Prabhas fan beaten up at Darling re-release

A fan was beaten up badly during the re-release of Darling.

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Videos on the internet show a man dressed in a white shirt and jeans getting beaten up by men and women wearing blue uniforms, presumably the theatre management. The man fights back and even kicks at someone as he’s yelled at and beaten. A woman in a blue uniform can be seen yelling at him and asking him to leave, while another man in blue hits him with a stick.

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{{^usCountry}} Another video of the altercation shows that the woman even removed her slippers to hit the man, and the other men in blue uniforms kept punching him. Online accounts of what happened varied from the audience member asking the theatre to replay songs from the film and getting allegedly beaten up for it, to him allegedly misbehaving with a female staff member at the theatre and getting beaten up for it. Some even claimed he was intoxicated. The theatre hasn’t issued a statement about the altercation at the time of writing. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Another video of the altercation shows that the woman even removed her slippers to hit the man, and the other men in blue uniforms kept punching him. Online accounts of what happened varied from the audience member asking the theatre to replay songs from the film and getting allegedly beaten up for it, to him allegedly misbehaving with a female staff member at the theatre and getting beaten up for it. Some even claimed he was intoxicated. The theatre hasn’t issued a statement about the altercation at the time of writing. {{/usCountry}}

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However, an X (formerly Twitter) account posted a video taken from another angle and claimed that the man getting beaten up was his friend. They claimed, “Ikada women bag lagindhi so daniki godava chesthe management motham ochi godava karraltho kottaru but baitaki anti fans misbehaving of women and spread chestunaru please share and repost this video atanu na Friend eh he's not that kind of man of misbehaving with women. (The woman snatched his bag, and he protested, so the whole management created a fuss and beat him up. Rumours are being spread that he misbehaved with women, my friend isn’t that kind of man.)”

Prabhas’ recent work

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After the 2023 films Adipurush and Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, Prabhas starred in the 2024 sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD. The film collected over ₹1000 crore worldwide and also starred Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan. In 2025, he played a cameo in Kannappa and provided voice-over for Mirai. This year, he starred in the horror comedy The Raja Saab, which collected over ₹200 crore

Prabhas has numerous films lined up, including the sequel to Kalki 2898 AD, which is rumoured to see Sai Pallavi replace Deepika. He also has Fauzi with Hanu Raghavapudi and Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga lined up.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Neeshita Nyayapati ...Read More Despite having a Master's degree in Journalism and over a decade of experience in print and digital media as a field reporter and sub-editor at organisations such as The Times of India and Reader's Digest, Neeshita Nyayapati remains a movie buff first and a Chief Content Producer second. She fell in love with movies in childhood and believes nothing matches the magic of watching a good film that moves you with a warm tub of popcorn in hand. Her love for writing about cinema follows that. Come Friday, you'll find her at her happy place, the movies, catching the latest rom-com or masala offering, for reviews or otherwise. As for the rest of the week, she's here reporting the juiciest news in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi or bringing out the best of celebs in interviews. While her niche is Telugu cinema, Neeshita likes to dabble in a little bit of everything to stay up to date. From film announcements to scandals and hard news angles, she has explored it all. A good book, a comforting cup of hot chocolate, puppy kisses and a stunning beach view are all she needs to unwind. Her passion for biking and travelling has taken her to various places across the country. She has found peace in everything from the frozen lakes of Gangtok to the coffee plantations of Coorg and the dense forests of Bandipur, to the monasteries of Darjeeling. But no matter where she goes, Neeshita loves coming across inspiring and moving stories. Read Less

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