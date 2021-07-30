Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Prabhas unveils Radhe Shyam's new posters with fresh release date, film to open in January 2022. See here
telugu cinema

Prabhas unveils Radhe Shyam's new posters with fresh release date, film to open in January 2022. See here

Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's romantic drama Radhe Shyam will release in theatres on January 14, 2022 on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal. See new posters.
PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:54 AM IST
Radhe Shyam has been shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi.

South star Prabhas on Friday announced that his film Radhe Shyam will be hitting theatres worldwide on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Pongal on January 14, 2022.

The romantic-drama, featuring Pooja Hegde as the female lead, is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

The 41-year-old actor shared the film's new release date on Instagram along with a new poster.

“Can't wait for you all to watch my romantic saga, #RadheShyam, which has a brand new release date - 14th January, 2022 worldwide!,” Prabhas captioned the post.

Also read: R Madhavan at 'complete loss of words' on seeing Olympian Mirabai Chanu eat on floor at home: 'Cannot be true'

The multi-lingual film also starring Bhagyashree, Murli Sharma, Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi, Sasha Chettri, Kunaal Roy Kapur and Sathyan, was earlier slated to have a theatrical release on July 30.

Radhe Shyam is presented by Gulshan Kumar and T-Series and is produced by UV Creations, Bhushan Kumar, Vamsi and Pramod.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
prabhas pongal makar sankranti

Related Stories

bollywood

Kirti Kulhari responds after getting trolled for 'injecting vaccine' into person's veins: 'Bolne do yaar'

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:18 AM IST
bollywood

Meet Jacob Smith, the Scottish child who was 'plucked from KG' to play Raj in Kriti Sanon-starrer Mimi

PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 11:17 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Cat watching Olympic event with apt attention intrigues people. Watch

Tweeple got extremely invested in this man’s search for a ‘Rahul’ in London

Hilarious video shows even Loki, the God of Mischief can’t resist momos. Watch

Who’s the Modern Rafi of India?
TRENDING TOPICS
CBSE 12th Result 2021
Tokyo Olympics 2020
Assam Board HSLC Result 2021
International Friendship Day 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Sonu Sood
India Covid Cases
Olympics
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP