Pranitha Subhash on criticism over pic of her sitting at husband's feet for ritual: I've always been a traditional girl

Pranitha Subhash recently shared a picture of her sitting at her husband Nithin Raju's feet during a ritual, which soon sparked a social media debate over whether the gesture was patriarchal in nature. Pranitha has now reacted to the incident. The actor defended the ritual and said that she has believed in it since her childhood. Also Read| Pranitha Subhash: Brought the roof down with my screams during labour pain

Pranitha had shared the picture on her Instagram account on July 28, captioning it, "Bheemana Amavasya," adding an evil eye amulet emoji. Bheemana Amavasya is reportedly observed by many Hindu women to pray for the long life of their husband and other male members of the family.

Opening up about the negative reactions to the picture, Pranitha told ETimes, "Well, everything in life has two sides. But in this case, 90 per cent of the people had a good word to say. The rest, I ignore. Just because I’m an actor and the field is known for its glamour, does not mean that I cannot follow a ritual that I have grown up watching and completely believe in. All my cousins, neighbours and friends have also done it. I did the puja last year too when I was newly married, but hadn’t shared the picture then."

Pranitha Subhash shared pictures of her performing Bheemana Amavasya on Instagram.

The actor added, "In fact, this isn’t new to me. I’ve always been a traditional girl at heart and love anything that has do with values, rituals and family at its core. Being homely is what I’ve always liked and so is living in a joint family. Sanatana dharma is a concept that is so beautiful and embraces one and all and I am a firm believer of that. One can be forward thinking and modern, but that does not mean one forgets one’s roots." Asked about questions that why it’s only the wife praying for a husband’s long life and not vice versa, she said, "That’s hardly a point to debate about. We all pray for each other’s health and well being."

Pranitha tied the knot with Nithin, a Bangalore-based businessman, on May 30, 2021. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter they have named Arna, in June this year. Pranitha, who has worked in several Kannada and Telugu films since making her debut with the Telugu film Baava in 2010, made her Hindi film debut with the 2021 film Hungama 2.

