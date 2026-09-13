Pregnant Samantha Ruth Prabhu says her ‘heart cannot handle’ watching this film; posts baby bump pics

Actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is about to be a new mom, and she has been sharing glimpses of her life with fans on social media. From taking a babymoon with Raj Nidimoru to posing on magazine covers, she seems to have done it all. She recently posted adorable pictures of her baby bump and wrote about the film her ‘heart cannot handle’ now.

The film Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘heart can’t handle’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is about to become a new mom.

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On her Instagram Stories, Samantha posted a promotional video for Brad Pitt’s upcoming film Heart of the Beast, in which he plays a Special Forces officer stuck in the forest with his retired combat dog after a plane crash. In the promotional video, Brad admits that he does not like being licked in the face, but he and his co-star, canine Uber, who plays Odin, were drinking from the same bowl and eating similar food.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu's post about Heart of the Beast.

Posting the video, Samantha wrote “OMG” with sobbing emojis. She also added, “My heart cannot handle this.” The video also shows how Brad trained with Uber to get their roles right, with the actor remarking how he would keep treats for the canine. “It’s been relentless and magical, is how Brad described the experience of shooting the film that explores the relationship between a human and a dog. Samantha, who has two dogs herself, Hash and Saasha, as well as a cat named Gelato, seemed to relate.

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Shows off her baby bump pics

{{^usCountry}} Samantha also posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram, captioning it with black-and-white heart emojis. One picture shows her wearing intricate earrings, while the other shows her in a playful mood, taking a selfie. Samantha also posted pictures of her baby bump while dressed in black outfits and athleisure. One picture even sees her chatting away with close friends, designer Kresha Bajaj and stylist Neeraja Kona. Elli AvrRam commented under the post with white heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Samantha also posted a carousel of pictures on her Instagram, captioning it with black-and-white heart emojis. One picture shows her wearing intricate earrings, while the other shows her in a playful mood, taking a selfie. Samantha also posted pictures of her baby bump while dressed in black outfits and athleisure. One picture even sees her chatting away with close friends, designer Kresha Bajaj and stylist Neeraja Kona. Elli AvrRam commented under the post with white heart emojis. {{/usCountry}}

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Samantha, who battled myositis and recently took a break from Telugu films, made a comeback with Nandini Reddy’s Maa Inti Bangaaram. The film had a story and screenplay by Raj. Gulshan Devaiah, Manjusha Mukkavilli and Diganth Manchale also played key roles in it. The film became the highest-grossing female-led Telugu film, with a worldwide gross of ₹100 crore.

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Samantha and Raj made their relationship official with a yogic Linga Bhairavi ceremony at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore. After the release of Maa Inti Bangaaram, she announced her pregnancy.