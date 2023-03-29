Priyanka Chopra calls RRR a Tamil film on podcast, Twitter reacts to her gaffe: 'Lost all respect'

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who opened a can of worms as she shared about being sidelined in Bollywood and running out of offers in an interview with podcast channel Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard, also spoke about RRR and went on to refer it as a Tamil film while correcting Dax, who called it a Bollywood film. Fans have reacted to Priyanka’s blunder of calling RRR a Tamil film when it was originally made in Telugu. Also read: Meera Chopra reacts to cousin Priyanka Chopra's comment on Bollywood

Priyanka Chopra with SS Rajamouli and MM Keeravani at an RRR screening in the US.

Soon after someone pointed out the mistake, a section of social media took to Twitter and shared their opinion on the comment. During the conversation, Dax was comparing Bollywood to be like the 50s of Hollywood when a few stars and big studios controlled everything. Priyanka agreed.

She said, “I don’t think you are far from it. I think that was what it was… big studios, five actors… big movies will be made by them; but the game is changed so much now. First of all, it’s streaming. It has given access to so many people who are making content.” She further added that Bollywood has evolved, to which Dax interrupted and mentioned RRR. Priyanka quickly corrected him, “That’s a Tamil movie by the way. It’s like big, mega, blockbuster Tamil which does all of those… it’s like our Avengers.”

Reacting to Priyanka who called RRR a Tamil film, Twitter users expressed their disappointment. One user tagged Priyanka in a tweet and wrote, “Lost all respect.” Another user added, “IDK what's the context. She could have done some research before mentioning but could have just (said) Indian film. This south vs south, north vs south is getting too much these days .. Feels like stan Twitter fan wars.”

One more user said, “This sums up the entire issue, doesn't it? Some folks were upset SSR called it a Telugu film but isn't it annoying when every movie is called Bollywood and ppl can't differentiate between Tamil and Telugu?.”

Earlier this month, RRR became the first Indian production to bag an Oscar award in the Original Song category for Naatu Naatu. The SS Rajamouli-directed film, set in pre-independent India, stars Ram Charan and Jr. NTR in the central characters along with Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in key roles.

