Prrabhudeva surprises Ram Charan after his return to RC15 set, Upasana calls it 'sweetest welcome'

Ram Charan is back in India after attending the Oscars, and received a warm welcome upon his arrival at the airport on Friday. Not only this, he also got a sweet surprise from Prrabhudeva and team as he reached the sets of his film to resume the shoot the next day. Prrabhudeva and the huge team welcomed Ram Charan by performing the RRR song Naatu Naatu on sets. The song won an Oscar in the Best Original Song category. Also read: Rajamouli, Ram Charan, Jr NTR not given free entry to Oscars, paid over ₹20 lakh per person to attend: Report

See what happened when Ram Charan reached RC15 set.

Prrabhudeva also presented him a massive garland. Sharing the video on Instagram to thank him, Ram Charan wrote, "Can't thank you all enough for such a warm welcome. Our Grand master @prabhudevaofficial sir thank you for the sweet surprise. Feels great to be back at shoot #RC15."

Fans loved Prrabhudeva's gesture. Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela, who too accompanied Ram Charan to Oscars, wrote, "Sweetest welcome." Lauren Gottlieb, who performed the song on stage at Oscars, wrote, "Wow!!! Epic." A fan commented, "Seeing that step in Prabhudeva sir moves." Another wrote, "You deserve this."

Naatu Naatu was the first Telugu song to be nominated in the Original Song category at the Oscars. It won the award trumping big names such as Rihanna and Lady Gaga. Ram Charan's RRR co-star Jr NTR, director SS Rajamouli, Naatu Naatu composer MM Keeravani and choreographer Prem Rakshith also attended the Oscars. Naatu Naatu singers Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava performed the song live on stage.

After Naatu Naatu, Ram Charan is expected to enthrall the audience with his dance moves in his next. A source close to the film informed that Ram Charan recently grooved to 80-second-long dance step in a single take, leaving everyone awestruck. "Ram Charan impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham. The actor danced to the 80 second long dance step in a single step. RC 15 shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor," the source shared.

The film is tentatively titled RC15 and is billed as an action drama with current-day politics. It also stars Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali and Srikanth. The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. RC 15 will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

(With ANI inputs)

