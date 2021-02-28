Home / Entertainment / Telugu Cinema / Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics
telugu cinema

Raashi Khanna calls nephew Neil 'the love and light of my life'. See pics

Raashi Khanna shared a few pictures from her playtime with her nephew Neil and called him the love and light of her life.
By Haricharan Pudipeddi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 28, 2021 11:52 AM IST
Raashi Khanna with her nephew Neil.

Actor Raashi Khanna, who has just finished shooting the first schedule of her upcoming web series by Raj and Dk, on Saturday revealed that the love and light of her life is her nephew.

In her latest Instagram post, she shared cute pictures with Neil and wrote: “Love and light of my life. Neil (sic).”

Raashi, who was last seen on screen in Telugu film Raashi Khanna recently started shooting for upcoming Tamil horror film Aranmanai 3.



Priya Prakash Varrier falls on her back in the wink of an eye, watch video

Lakshmi Manchu: Speaking your mind is picking a fight

Naga Chaitanya goes clean shaven in latest pics

In February 2020, Raashi took to Twitter to announce that she has been signed for the project. She shared a couple of pictures from the sets. Unfortunately, a couple of weeks later the shoot was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Raashi is the latest entrant to the Aranmanai franchise. The first part in the franchise was released in 2014 and it starred Vinay, Hansika and Andrea Jeremiah in lead roles. Sundar C roped in Siddharth and Trisha for the sequel which went on to work well at the box office despite mostly negative reviews.

Meanwhile, Raashi recently replaced Aditi Rao Hydari in Tamil film Tughlaq Durbar, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Raashi, who had worked with Vijay Sethupathi in Sangatamizhan, has reunited with him for Tughlaq Durbar. She is rumoured to be playing a Marwari girl and has already shot for her portion in the movie.

