Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni lie in the sun, look for lions during African vacation. Watch

Ram Charan is currently vacationing with wife and entrepreneur Upasana Kamineni Konidela in Africa. Upasana took to Instagram on Thursday to share a video from their holiday. It shows the couple making the most of their holiday in Africa by enjoying the wildlife and soaking up sunlight together. Recently, Ram Charan shared videos and photos from his Tanzanian trip with wife on Instagram. (Also read: Ram Charan travels to Tanzania with wife Upasana, drives open jeep and cooks meal outdoors. Watch)

In the clip, Upasana shared glimpses of several wildlife creatures, other than lions and their cubs in their natural habitat. Then, the couple soaked some sunlight by keeping their hats over their faces. Ram was in an olive green shirt with green pants and white shoes. Upasana wore a jacket with long boats. The couple also wore hats and sunglasses to beat the heat. The video also showed them hugging a tree while posing for the camera.

Sharing the video on Instagram, Upasana wrote, “#untamedafrica (red heart and globe emojis) #lions.” Reacting to the clip, one of her fans wrote, “Stylish couple ever.” Another fan asked, “How did you feel when you looked at the lion walking near to you @upansanakamineni konidela?” A fan also wrote, “Loved it.” Many fans dropped heart emojis on the post.

Recently, Ram had also posted a short clip as he drove an open jeep in Tanzania and wrote, “Untamed Africa.”

In October, Ram, Upasana, SS Rajamouli and Jr NTR along with their family members, travelled to Japan for the screening of RRR.

Ram was last seen in SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR followed by Acharya. He is now collaborating with Shankar for the first time for an upcoming project, which will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu cinema. The film is currently dubbed RC 15. It is expected to be an action-thriller and will have music by SS Thaman. Kiara Advani has been signed for the film. This will mark Kiara’s second outing with Ram Charan, and her third Telugu project after Bharat Ane Nenu and Vinaya Vidheya Rama.

