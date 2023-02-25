Ram Charan blushes as Anjali Bhimani fan girls over him at HCA awards, misses his cue to speak. Watch

Telugu star Ram Charan was left blushing as Ms Marvel actor Anjali Bhimani fangirled over him at the Hollywood Critics Association Film Awards on Friday night. The actor smiled as a presenter before them pronounced their names wrong but Anjali saved the situation with some jokes. (Also read: RRR beats Top Gun Maverick, wins 4 trophies at Hollywood Critics Association awards)

She said, "Honestly, if I am standing next to him, she can call me anything. I don't care, I have won already cause I am standing next to Ram." Dressed in a black dress, Anjali also tried to do some steps from Naatu Naatu but decided not to test her outfit. Ram looked handsome in his brown suede suit. Amid all the compliments from Anjali, Ram Charan also missed his cue on the teleprompter and left the audience laughing.

Ram also said that he flew 8000 miles from India to present the Best Voice Over for a Motion Capture Performance award and also share a selfie with Angela Bassett, the star of Black Panther. The camera could not capture Angela's reaction to his words.

RRR won five awards at the HCAs. The first four were Best Stunts, Best Action Film, Best International Feature and Best Original Song. The film also won the special ‘spotlight’ award.

Director SS Rajamouli accepted the award for best stunts and in his speech, the filmmaker praised the film's team for putting their best foot forward. "In the innumerable action shots in the whole film, there were hardly 2-3 shots where we used body doubles. The actors performed each and every stunt. They are wonderful guys. It is the combined effort of the whole team. I thank my whole team for this. We have put in 320 days of hard work to make this film, most of which were taken by the stunts," the director said.

RRR is a pre-Independence fictional story focusing on two real-life Indian revolutionaries in the 1920s -- Alluri Sitarama Raju (Ram Charan) and Komaram Bheem (Jr NTR).

The movie has so far won a Golden Globe for best original song for "Naatu Naatu" as well as two Critics Choice Awards -- best foreign language film and best song for "Naatu Naatu". The track is also nominated for best original song at the 2023 Oscars.

