Ram Charan's wife Upasana reveals his reaction when she told him she was pregnant: 'Don’t get too excited, calm down'

Ram Charan and wife Upasana are gearing up to become parents as they await the arrival of their first baby. In a recent interview, Upasana opened up about Ram's reaction when she first told him about her baby news. Recalling the Telugu actor's 'calm' response to the exciting news, Upasana said Ram only celebrated after her pregnancy was confirmed with multiple ‘repeated tests’. Also read: Ram Charan's wife Upasana clarifies her delivery will take place in India

Ram Charan and wife Upasana will soon welcome their first baby.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The news of Upasana and Ram expecting their first child together was shared by the family, including Ram's father, veteran actor Chiranjeevi, in December last year. Since then, the couple has had multiple baby showers in Hyderabad and Dubai and also travelled to the US for Oscars 2023 and a 'babymoon'.

Ram Charan's first reaction to Upasana's baby news

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"When I told him that I think I am pregnant, he said, ‘Don’t get too excited, calm down’. Once we repeated the tests and we knew that all the tests were fine, that’s when he celebrated. That is what I admire the most about Ram, he’s the calming factor in my life, while I am the more excited one. I love to express my feelings; he does it calmly in his own way," Upasana told ETimes.

Upasana is sure about Ram's parenting

When told that since she will be delivering soon, the excitement levels must be high at home now, Upasana said, "We are all very excited, nervous and a bit anxious too. Ram is my go-to man, when I am hyper or having anxiety attacks. He calmly sits me down and says, ‘Okay, let’s figure it out’. I am sure Ram will take an active part in parenting."

Upasana's due date

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an April interview with Hindustan Times, entrepreneur-philanthropist Upasana, who is currently in her third trimester, had revealed she is ‘due in July’.

However, according to a new report by Telugu Bulletin, Upasana’s due date is expected to be between June 16-22. The delivery will take place at Apollo Hospital.

Ram and Upasana's relationship

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The couple tied the knot on June 14, 2012. After being married for a decade, Ram and Upasana announced the news of expecting their first child together on December 12, 2022.

The couple celebrated its 11th wedding anniversary recently. Sharing their romantic photo on Instagram, Ram and Upasana wrote in the caption of their joint Instagram post on Wednesday, "It’s been an awesome 11 years."

Upasana on her late pregnancy

"It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well," Upasana told Humans of Bombay in an interview earlier this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She had also said, “I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, 10 years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ott:10

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.