Ram Charan's wife Upasana clarifies her delivery will take place in India: 'Thrilled to have baby in our home country'

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela are all set to welcome their first baby in India, amidst recent rumours that the couple is planning to welcome their baby in the US. The couple announced their first pregnancy back in December 2022. Recently, Upasana clarified that her delivery will be taking place in India. (Also Read | Ram Charan's wife Upasana Konidela apologises to newlyweds Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani)

Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana shared in a statement, "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world-class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

Recently, Ram Charan's appearance on the popular news show, Good Morning America paved the way to rumours that the couple might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA.

Upasana, last month, took to Instagram to share a picture featuring the most important women in her life and sought their blessings as she is all set to embrace motherhood. In her Instagram post, Upasana wrote, “Entering motherhood with the blessings of the most important women in my life. Missing athama."

In June last year, Ram Charan and Upasana celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary. The actor, who was busy shooting for his upcoming yet-untitled project with filmmaker Shankar, regretted not being able to take out time to go on a holiday with his wife a few weeks before their tenth wedding anniversary. Finally, the couple flew to Florence to celebrate their tenth anniversary.

Later, Chiranjeevi announced that his son and daughter-in-law are all set to become parents. Many fans said that the announcement couldn’t have come at a better time.

Ram Charan has collaborated with Shankar for the first time. This project, which will be made into three languages and currently dubbed RC 15, will also mark Shankar’s foray into Telugu filmdom. Ram Charan also has a sports-based project with director Buchi Babu Sana in the offing.

