When Upasana Konidela revealed the first gift Ram Charan gave her

Actor Ram Charan and his wife Upasana Konidela, who have been married for a decade, are set to enter parenthood soon. Recently, Upasana on a talk show revealed the first gift Ram Charan gave her on Valentine’s Day and she also spoke about how they complement each other for a successful relationship. Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela celebrate their wedding anniversary on Wednesday.

Ram and Upasana got married on June 14, 2012. They celebrate their 11th anniversary on Wednesday. Last December, Chiranjeevi took to Twitter to announce that the couple are expecting their first child.

What Upasana said about her first gift from Charan

In an interview with Prema the Journalist’s Youtube channel, Upasana had opened up about the first gift Ram gave her.

“The first gift Ram gave me for Valentine’s Day was a heart-shaped earrings. I still cherish that gift and carry it with great love. I gave a lot of love in abundance in return for his gesture,” she said.

On becoming a mom soon

Upasana recently opened up on late pregnancy and explained how she didn’t fall for societal pressure in an interview with Humans of Bombay.

“I am very, very excited and also very proud that I chose to become a mother when we wanted to, not when society wanted to. So, ten years after our marriage, we have taken a call to have a kid now and I think it’s the best time because both of us are booming, both of us are financially secure and we can take care of our kids by ourselves,” She said.

She further added, “It was our mutual decision. As a couple, we didn’t let pressure hit us, whether it is from the society outside, our family or outsiders. Which says a lot about our relationship and how we are going to bring up our child as well.”

Recently, Ram Charan's appearance on popular news show Good Morning America paved way to rumours that the couple might be planning to welcome their firstborn in the USA.

However, Upasana took to Twitter to clarify that their delivery will be taking place in India.

Expressing her enthusiasm for this new phase in her life, Upasana shared in a statement, "I am thrilled to have our first baby delivered in our home country - India, surrounded by a world class medical OB/GYN team at The Apollo Hospitals, including Dr Sumana Manohar, Dr Rooma Sinha and now Dr Jennifer Ashton from the Good Morning America Show. This journey holds many exciting experiences for us and we look forward to this new phase in our lives with great anticipation."

